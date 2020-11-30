Sports on TV

November 30, 2020 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, November 30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Texas vs. Davidson, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Indiana vs. Providence, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — St. John’s vs. Boston College, Uncasville, Conn.

7 p.m.

ACCN — William & Mary at North Carolina State

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: North Carolina vs. Nevada (Las Vegas), Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.

FS1 — Eastern Kentucky at Xavier

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Nicholls State at California

8 p.m.

BTN — Loyola Marymount at Minnesota

ESPNU — Missouri (Kansas City) at Kansas State

SECN — Texas State at Mississippi State

9 p.m.

FS1 — Iona at Seton Hall

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Stanford vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C.

PAC-12N — Long Beach State at UCLA

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Leicester City

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United

Tuesday, December 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Brigham Young vs. Southern California, Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt vs. Connecticut, Uncasville, Conn.

FS1 — Nebraska (Omaha) at Creighton

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

FS1 — Oklahoma State at Marquette

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

GOLF

3 a.m. (Wednesday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Championship, First Round,

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

9 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Playoff: TBD, Semifinal

Trending Recipes