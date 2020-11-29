NCAA Football AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (62) 8-0 1550 1

2. Notre Dame 9-0 1481 2

3. Ohio St. 4-0 1403 3

4. Clemson 8-1 1392 4

5. Texas A&M 6-1 1262 5

6. Florida 7-1 1226 6

7. Cincinnati 8-0 1204 7

8. BYU 9-0 1113 8

9. Miami 7-1 991 10

10. Indiana 5-1 984 12

11. Georgia 6-2 919 13

12. Iowa St. 7-2 873 15

13. Oklahoma 6-2 815 14

14. Coastal Carolina 9-0 694 16

15. Marshall 7-0 600 17

16. Northwestern 5-1 577 11

17. Southern Cal 3-0 540 19

18. Wisconsin 2-1 531 18

19. Oklahoma St. 6-2 426 21

20. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 352 23

21. Oregon 3-1 326 9

22. Tulsa 5-1 244 24

23. Washington 3-0 218 –

24. Iowa 4-2 119 –

25. Liberty 9-1 67 –

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, NC State 11, Boise St. 8, San Jose St. 8, SMU 8, Oregon St. 1, UCF 1.

