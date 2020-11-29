HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Georgetown, Ripley split boy-girl doubleheader

November 29, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

GEORGETOWN — A Brown County doubleheader took place in Georgetown Saturday when Georgetown and Ripley boys’ and girls’ met on the hardwood.

G-MEN 77, BLUE JAYS 60

The G-Men got a balanced scoring attack and outscored the Blue Jays 26-7 in the fourth to pull away in the teams’ season openers on Saturday.

Ripley led 35-34 at half and 53-51 after three until the G-Men pulled away in the final stanza, thanks to sophomore Carson Miles scoring 11 of his game-high 29 points in the frame.

Nate Kratzer added 18 for the G-Men, 12 in the second half, Blake Tolle adding 16 and Blaise Burrows with nine.

Ripley got 21 from Braiden Bennington, 16 in the first half as he knocked down four 3-pointers in the half. Daniel Patrick chipped in 16, Brayden Hanson with nine, Cody Germann with eight and Gabe Fyffe six for the Blue Jays scoring on the night.

Each team is off until Friday now, the G-Men (1-0) taking on Blanchester on the road while Ripley (0-1) hosts Eastern Brown.

LADY JAYS 54, LADY G-MEN 49

It was a tight one throughout with Ripley prevailing late to get off to a 2-0 start to their season.

Tied at 49, the Lady Jays got a stop, grabbed a rebound and then the Lady G-Men (1-1) were whistled for a intentional foul, the Lady Jays scoring the final five points to close it out.

Azyiah Williams paced Ripley with 22 points, Riley Finn adding 14 and Hannah Morgan tossing in eight.

Torie Utter led Georgetown with 16 points, Maddi Benjamin with 14, Becky Robiero-Solis nine and Grace Burrows with 8.

Ripley jumped out to a 17-13 lead after the first and held a 31-28 halftime edge. Things continued to tighten up with the Lady Jays hanging on to a 41-40 end of third quarter lead before closing the game out down the stretch.

Ripley hosts Eastern Brown on Monday as they’ll try to go to 2-0 in the SHAC while Georgetown will also look to go to 2-0 in conference play when they play at Bethel-Tate on Monday in a SBAAC National Division matchup.

Trending Recipes