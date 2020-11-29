RIPLEY — It’s a bit of a different era for the Ripley Blue Jays.

A Royal (Jaki or Nigel) won’t be in a uniform for the first time in five years and with eight seniors departed, the Blue Jays enter a bit of a transition year as they head into the 2020-21 season.

A couple of key pieces are back, but Rex Woodward and the Blue Jays will be searching for who steps up to fill roles as they enter their season opener Saturday against Georgetown.

“It’s the most inexperienced group I’ve had so far,” Woodward said. “Lost eight seniors, right now we’re seeing who is willing to step up and take the leadership roles. A lot of playing time is up for grabs.”

Woodward is hoping the transition happens sooner rather than later. They had a successful JV team last year and he can count on Cody Germann, Gabe Fyffe and Braiden Bennington as returning pieces. Germann provides perimeter shooting and size on the wing while Gabe Fyffe is hoping to build off a strong string of play down the final stretch of the season last year, Bennington missed the first half of the season before being a vital part of the rotation down the stretch last year.

“Cody is our senior leader, we’re looking for a lot from him. He’ll be the guy to hold things together and distribute. Gabe now that he got his feet wet, it’s his turn to see what he’s made of. He really came on at the end of the year, made an impact night in, night out and we’re hoping he’ll be able to build off that. Braiden has lot of potential and a really talented kid. Wish he would have been with us longer last year, would have had a big year for him. Sky is the limit for him and he can really accomplish big things,” Woodward said.

After that?

“We took the month before the season started to see who we have, who is willing to step up and willing to fill roles,” Woodward said. “We’ve got Three sophomores that are battling, a group of juniors and a senior all battling for minutes.”

Filling in those roles will be a mix of Daniel Patrick, Brayden Hanson and Luke Lykins with some others, including 6-foot-6 transfer from Whiteoak, Drew Cooper.

Bennington and Germann will handle a lot of the backcourt duties in getting the team where they need to be offensively. The past five years that’s primarily been the Royal brothers.

“Having those two the past four seasons with me, I’ve tried to slip that and use it as motivation about Nigel and Jaki. A lot of coaches may say Ripley doesn’t have a Royal now and they’re beatable. I think that’s put a chip on their shoulder, I feel like they can have some success and now they just need to go out and prove it,” Woodward said.

The Blue Jays will need to learn on the fly quickly, their first 10 games will have them tested with Georgetown, Eastern Brown, Madeira, North Adams and Oyler on the docket.

In league play, while no preseason poll, the Blue Jays are probably slotted third behind Eastern Brown and North Adams in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference big school division.

While they’ll be working the kinks out and finding themselves early on, Woodward knows they’ll have to play together in order to get where they want to be come tournament time.

“Togetherness. We’ve been talking about that a lot. Regardless if we have new pieces trying to fill those roles, we need to stay together and good things will happen,” Woodward said. “It has been nice to finally be able to get in a gym, and get everyone to buy into their role. I challenge these guys everyday and compete. Good things will happen if we’re all together and a unit.”

ROSTER

NO.; NAME; GRADE; HT

33; Gus Gibbs; 10; 6-0

23; Chayston Shields; 10; 6-1

3; Ansh Singh; 10; 6-1

13; Braiden Bennington; 11; 6-0

55; Drew Cooper; 11; 6-6

21; Cameron Darnell; 11; 6-0

15; Gabe Fyffe; 11; 6-5

0; Brayden Hanson; 11; 6-1

11; Daniel Patrick; 11; 5-9

24; Cody Germann; 12; 6-0

1; Luke Lykins; 12; 5-9

30; Daniel Morgan; 12; 5-10

Head Coach: Rex Woodward

Assistants: Corey Henschen, Jamey Ellis, Tommy Germann

SCHEDULE

DATE; OPPONENT; SITE; TIME

Nov. 28; GEORGETOWN; AWAY; 6:00

Dec. 4; EASTERN BROWN; HOME; 6:00

Dec. 5; ST. PATRICK (KY); AWAY; 12:00

Dec. 8; FAYETTEVILLE-PERRY; AWAY; 6:00

Dec. 11; LYNCHBURG-CLAY; AWAY; 6:00

Dec. 18; NORTH ADAMS; HOME; 6:00

Dec. 22; MADEIRA; AWAY; 3:00

Dec. 29; FLEMING COUNTY; HOME; 2:00

Dec. 30; TBA; HOME; 6:00

Jan. 5; OYLER; AWAY; 6:00

Jan. 8; PEEBLES; AWAY; 6:00

Jan. 9; PEEBLES; HOME; 1:15

Jan. 15; WEST UNION; AWAY; 6:00

Jan. 16; NORTH ADAMS; CHESAPEAKE (Dave Young Classic); TBD

Jan. 19; EASTERN BROWN; AWAY; 6:00

Jan. 22; LYNCHBURG-CLAY; HOME; 6:00

Jan. 23; WILLIAMSBURG; HOME; 4:00

Jan. 26; WHITEOAK; HOME; 6:00

Jan. 29; NORTH ADAMS; AWAY; 6:00

Feb. 2; FAIRFIELD; HOME; 6:00

Feb. 6; LOCKLAND; HOME; 12:00

Feb. 9; MANCHESTER; AWAY; 6:00

Feb. 12; WEST UNION; HOME; 6:00