Panthers win first back-to-back district titles in program history

FLEMINGSBURG — For the first time in school history, Fleming County is a back-to-back district champion.
The Panthers rolled over Pendleton County, 39-0 to claim the Class 3A, 6th District championship Friday night in Flemingsburg.
Fleming County got three rushing scores and 143 yards from Tanner Weaver, the defense forced three turnovers and earned their second shutout of the season on the Wildcats. The district title was their sixth in program history and the first senior class to win three district titles.
It was pretty much all Panthers from the opening, outgaining the Wildcats 409-109 in the contest and holding Pendleton to just six first downs on the night. Buddy Morgan added 112 yards rushing and two scores on the ground to go with 87 passing yards and Levi Denton’s 52-yard touchdown run in the third quarter with 2:27 remaining got the game to a running clock.
Fleming County will now turn their attention toward Ashland Blazer, a 10-7 winner over Russell on Friday night. With the way the KHSAA playoffs work, the Tomcats are the highest rated team in the RPI ratings in Class 3A, Districts 5-8, the Panthers the lowest rated team left, pitting the matchup between the two.
That contest will most likely take place December 4 at Putnam Stadium.
PANTHERS 39, WILDCATS 0
PENDLETON COUNTY — 0-0-0-0 — 0
FLEMING COUNTY — 12-14-13-0 — 39
1ST QUARTER
FC — B. Morgan 8-yard run (kick failed) 10:59
FC — Weaver 8-yard run (run failed) 8:07
2ND QUARTER
FC — Weaver 36-yard run (pass failed) 11:52
FC — Weaver 12-yard run (Conn run) 1:07
3RD QUARTER
FC — Morgan 10-yard run (kick failed) 8:41
FC — Denton 52-yard run (Haggarty kick) 2:27
Game Stats
Passing Yards: Pendleton 9, Fleming 91
Rushing Yards: Pendleton 100, Fleming 318
First Downs: Pendleton 6, Fleming 14
Penalties: Pendleton 2-20, Fleming 5-45
Turnovers: Pendleton 3, Fleming 0
Records: Pendleton County 4-5, Fleming County 4-3