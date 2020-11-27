G-Men hoping to get back to top of SBAAC

GEORGETOWN — While it was a bit of a transition year for the 2019-20 season, the Georgetown G-Men enter the 2020-21 season with higher expectations.
Josh Galley returns as one of a trio of All-Conference players with Nate Kratzer and Carson Miles as they look to climb back to the top of the SBAAC National Division standings.
After two straight undefeated seasons in conference play, the G-Men went 6-6 in conference play with a finishing record of 10-13 in 2019-20 season.
With what they have coming back, it will be met with much higher optimism.
“Lot of returning guys. Good mixture of youth and experience. We’re not real deep, we’ll have two seniors, two juniors and a sophomore with experience. Five guys return with significant minutes,” G-Men coach Cory Copas said, his second season with the team. “Our bench is young, we’re still trying to find guys to come in with no experience and we’re struggling with that.”
Miles is the returning leading scorer, coming off a freshman season of 10.2 points per game. He’ll be expected to continue to shoulder some of the scoring load with Nate Kratzer, the team’s lone post player they’ll rely on.
Galley will help run the point and might not be relied on to score a bunch, but does so much more on the floor for the team.
“Not sure who the lead guy will be. Galley isn’t the type of player to give us 15 a night, but he’s a floor leader and knows what we need to get into offensively. Miles and Kratzer can score it. It’s nice to have that problem of no go-to person, but we have five guys where one guy gets us 15 one night and then another steps up,” Copas said.
Rounding out their projected starting five will be Blake Tolle, an honorable mention selection in the conference and Blaise Burrows. Tolle will be relied on a lot defensively while Copas is impressed with Burrows play early on, showing his progression from a season ago.
Coming off the bench is where the question marks begin. Copas is hoping freshman Ryland Hayslip, while there physically, can keep up with the speed of play and also hoping Aiden McGinnis can make the transition from primarily a JV player last season to a varsity player this year.
Much like any coach, the first to second season usually comes much smoother and Copas feels like that’s been the case early on as they head into their season opener with Ripley on Saturday.
“Chemistry this year is different. The effort is there, they’re holding each other accountable and the other guy steps in and does that. You can’t pick and choose who our go-to guy is and it makes our team better holding each other accountable,” Copas said.
“We talk about it all the time the guy that hits the shot gets the glory, not the one setting the screen, it’s harder to get them to buy in that way but they are getting it. Unselfishness is there and makes a team a lot better.”
In league play, Copas is expecting to compete for a conference title with Blanchester and Clermont-Northeastern.
“In our league anyone can beat anyone, you have to show up to play. There’s not one team to roll out the ball and beat teams by 20-30,” Copas said.
While they might be a bit undersized, expect an improved product on the floor for the G-Men this season.
ROSTER
NAME; GRADE
Josh Galley; 12
Blake Tolle; 12
Ethan Thomas; 12
Nate Kratzer; 11
Blaise Burrows; 11
Nate Balzhiser; 11
Carson Miles; 10
Aiden McGinnis; 10
Jaxon Galley; 10
Ryland Hayslip; 9
Jaxson Marks; 9
Gideon Klump; 9
SCHEDULE
DATE; OPPONENT; TIME; SITE
Nov 28; Ripley; 7:30 PM; Home
Dec 4; Blanchester; 7:30 PM; Away
Dec 8; Bethel-Tate; 7:30 PM; Away
Dec 11; East Clinton; 7:30 PM; Away
Dec 22; Mariemont; 7:30 PM; Home
Dec 29; Eastern Brown; 7:30 PM; Away
Dec 30; TBA; TBA; Eastern Brown
Jan 5; Felicity-Franklin; 7:30 PM; Away
Jan 8; Williamsburg; 7:30 PM; Home
Jan 9; New Richmond; 7:30 PM; Home
Jan 12; Clermont Northeastern; 7:30 PM; Home
Jan 15; Clermont Northeastern; 7:30 PM; Home
Jan 16; North Adams; TBA; Away
Jan 19; Bethel-Tate; 7:30 PM; Home
Jan 22; East Clinton; 7:30 PM; Home
Jan 26; Lynchburg Clay; 7:30 PM; Away
Jan 29; Eastern Brown; 7:30 PM; Home
Feb 2; Felicity-Franklin; 7:30 PM; Home
Feb 5; Williamsburg; 7:30 PM; Away
Feb 6; Clinton Massie; 7:30 PM; Away
Feb 9; Clermont Northeastern; 7:30 PM; Away
Feb 12; at TBA; 7:30 PM; SBAAC Crossover