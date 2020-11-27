Fallback Friday

November 27, 2020 edennison Sports 0
This week’s throwback is of Jackson Tolle, the former athlete from Mason County with Coach Tom Posey. Jackson played Arena football with the Northern Kentucky River Monsters and Tom Posey was on the River Monsters coaching staff. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

