Dearing named KFCA District Player of the Year

Mason County’s Brandon Dearing was named the Class 3A, 6th District Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association on Wednesday. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Mason County’s Brandon Dearing and Pendleton County’s Brian Burgemeier have won the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Class 3A, 6th District Player and Coach of the Year awards, respectively, released on Wednesday.

Dearing was the workhorse in the Royals backfield this season, tallying 643 yards on 96 carries to go with nine touchdowns in seven games played during the 2020 campaign. The junior averaged 91.9 yards per game and ran for a career-high 189 yards and three touchdowns in the Royals season opening win against Grant County. He cleared the 100-yard mark in four games this season.

Dearing will be a key piece returning to the Royals backfield next season as they return all but four players, coming off a 4-3 season in which they were expected to compete for a district title before COVID put an end to their season unexpectedly.

Burgemeier took over the Wildcats program in 2015 and they’ve been working their way up ever since. He guided the Wildcats to a 4-4 record this season as they head into Friday’s district championship against Fleming County.

After nine wins in his first four seasons, the Wildcats have nine wins over the last two seasons. Last season was their first playoff appearance in a decade.

