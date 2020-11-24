After exceeding expectations, Lady Jays look for more

RIPLEY — Coming off a year of exceeding expectations, the Ripley Lady Jays look to do more for the 2020-21 season.

The Lady Jays were picked last in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference preseason, but ended up finishing third with a 13-10 record and a lot of promise as they head into this season with nearly everyone back.

A lot of the success points to their floor general, Azyiah Williams. Williams was everywhere for Ripley in her junior season, averaging 23 points, five rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.

“It was surprising from last year. We knew Azyiah was a very good player coming in, but wasn’t sure it would make that big of a difference. She makes everyone else better and it should lead to better things this season,” Lady Jays coach Chris Coleman said, his 12th season guiding the team. “Her jumpshot is better and that was one thing she felt like she could improve on over the summer. With the shutdown, she shot a bunch on her own.”

After waiting through a quarantine for two weeks prior to the season, the Lady Jays got things underway on Monday with a 45-37 win over Lynchburg-Clay.

They were paced by Williams with 19 points, Riley Finn adding 15 as the two look to be a promising duo to pace them.

Finn is coming off a freshman season where she nearly averaged a double-double with 10 points and 9.8 rebounds a game.

“We were pleasantly surprised, we knew she had skill and talent. Nearly averaged a double-double for the season, pretty good for a freshman,” Coleman said.

That’s two of four starters back with Reggie Taylor and Hannah Morgan also back. Coleman describes Taylor as one that will “run through a wall for you” while Morgan brings size in the post.

The addition of Rachel Shepherd brings some depth, a standout cross country runner that will provide some more athleticism. Shepherd also brings a strong defensive suit, something that will cause problems to an opponents backcourt with Williams and Taylor also playing in your face defense.

Freshman Brooke Sims and senior Kadence Madison will also be relied on to get quality minutes for a Lady Jays team that will probably go about seven-deep.

“Hoping to go at least seven-deep. Maybe a couple of others can step up. I think we can go deeper. As they develop we’ll see what happens,” Coleman said.

They’ll be shooting for North Adams and Eastern Brown, the two favorites in the SHAC, but the Lady Jays put a scare into both last season in their second meetings, holding leads in the fourth quarter on both before the class of the SHAC prevailed.

“We competed and played with them a lot better the second time around. Depth hurt us, didn’t make many shots down the stretch. We did everything we could to win. We’ll get them both early and hope to play with them the first game and not the second game around,” Coleman said.

While no preseason coaches poll in the SHAC came out this year due to COVID, Coleman hopes they’re projected fifth again.

“I’ll say 5th. I like that spot better, we like the underdog role,” Coleman said.

But teams will have taken notice with Williams in the fold and a bunch of experience returning, the Lady Jays hope to continue to make their surge up the SHAC.

ROSTER

NO.; NAME; GRADE

3; Rachel Shepherd; 11

4; Ellaina Hutchinson; 9

5; Reggie Taylor; 11

11; Brooke Sims; 9

12; Azyiah Williams; 12

14; Kenlee Finn; 10

15; Riley Finn; 10

20; Kadence Madison; 12

22; Jersey Fulton; 9

24; Marlee Flowers; 9

25; Gracelynn Walters; 12

33; Hannah Morgan; 12

Head Coach: Chris Coleman (12th season)

Assistants: Brad Cannon, Jesse Cannon, Morgan Johnson

SCHEDULE

DATE; OPPONENT; SITE; TIME

Nov. 23; Lynchburg-Clay; Home; (W 45-37)

Nov. 28; Georgetown; Away; 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 30; Eastern Brown; Home; 6 p.m.

Dec. 3; North Adams; Away; 6 p.m.

Dec. 5; McClain; Away; 1 p.m.

Dec. 10; Shroder Padeia; Home; TBD

Dec. 14; Fayetteville-Perry; Home; 6 p.m.

Dec. 17; West Union; Home; 6 p.m.

Dec. 29; Portsmouth; Home; 4 p.m.; Holiday Classic

Dec. 30; TBD; Home; TBD; Holiday Classic

Jan. 5; New Richmond; Away; 6 p.m.

Jan. 7; Lynchburg-Clay; Away; 6 p.m.

Jan. 11; Manchester; Home; 6 p.m.

Jan. 14; Peebles; Away; 6 p.m.

Jan. 21; Eastern Brown; Away; 6 p.m.

Jan. 23; Paint Valley; Eastern Brown; 11 a.m.

Jan. 25; Whiteoak; Home; 6 p.m.

Jan. 28; West Union; Away; 6 p.m.

Feb. 1; North Adams; Home; 6 p.m.

Feb. 4; Fairfield; Away; 6 p.m.