Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, November 23

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio State at Minnesota

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea

4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — LA Rams at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Burnley

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Wolverhampton

Tuesday, November 24

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 7, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: TBD at Toronto FC, First Round

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: TBD at Philadelphia Union, First Round

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoffs: LA FC at Seattle, First Round

