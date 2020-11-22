NCAA Football AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (62) 7-0 1550 1

2. Notre Dame 8-0 1471 2

3. Ohio St. 4-0 1440 3

4. Clemson 7-1 1358 4

5. Texas A&M 5-1 1249 5

6. Florida 6-1 1223 6

7. Cincinnati 8-0 1201 7

8. BYU 9-0 1109 8

9. Oregon 3-0 951 11

10. Miami 7-1 936 12

11. Northwestern 5-0 922 19

12. Indiana 4-1 899 9

13. Georgia 5-2 828 13

14. Oklahoma 6-2 693 18

15. Iowa St. 6-2 658 17

16. Coastal Carolina 8-0 622 15

17. Marshall 7-0 542 15

18. Wisconsin 2-1 540 10

19. Southern Cal 3-0 461 20

20. Texas 5-2 321 22

21. Oklahoma St. 5-2 289 14

22. Auburn 5-2 259 23

23. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 218 24

24. Tulsa 5-1 164 25

25. North Carolina 6-2 108 –

Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise St. 6, FAU 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose St. 3.

