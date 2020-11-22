NBA

Miller headed to Thunder in trade

November 22, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
New Orleans Pelicans forward Darius Miller, right, was traded to Oklahoma City as part of a four-team deal on Saturday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

For the first time in his NBA career, Darius Miller will call another place home besides New Orleans.

Miller was traded to Oklahoma City on Saturday, in a four-team deal that sent him, George Hill, a protected 2023 first round pick and second round picks in 2023 and 2024, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski for the Thunder’s Steven Adams.

As part of the trade, Miller will receive a guaranteed $7 million for salary cap purposes, according to The Athletic’s John Hollinger.

Miller missed the past season with an Achilles injury suffered in the preseason.

Coming off a 2018-19 season averaging a career-high 8.2 points per game, he signed a two-year, $14 million dollar deal. The second year, which was initially non-guaranteed, will now be guaranteed with the Thunder for salary cap purposes.

Miller is a career 38 percent 3-point shooter and provides defensive versatility with his size at 6-foot-8.

Miller helped Mason County win a state championship in 2008 when he was named Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball. He went on to play at the University of Kentucky, helping the Wildcats to a national title in 2012.

After being drafted 46th in the 2012 NBA Draft, Miller spent his first three seasons in New Orleans, playing in 102 games before being released in his third season. Miller then headed over to Europe where he played for Brose Baskets Bamberg in the German Bundesliga.

After winning three titles with Brose Bamberg, he returned to New Orleans on a two-year deal worth over a little more than $4 million. He played in all 82 regular season games during the 2017-18 season, shooting his best percentage yet from downtown at a 41 percent clip.

Now Miller at 30 years old, heads to the Thunder and joins fellow Kentucky players Shai Gilegous-Alexander and Hamidou Diallo. Nerlens Noel was also with the Thunder last season, but heads into the offseason as a free agent. Oklahoma City has been active early on in the offseason, trading Chris Paul and Adams while stockpiling first round draft picks. The organization seems keen on the idea of a full-blown rebuild as coach Billy Donovan departed after the season and headed to Chicago, hiring Donovan’s assistant Mark Daigneault.

The Thunder have 17 first round draft picks stockpiled now until 2026.

