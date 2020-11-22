KHSAA Football Playoff Scores

Thursday, November 19

Class 3A

Lawrence County 22 vs. Pike County Central 20

Friday, November 20

Class 1A

Bethlehem 37 vs. Campbellsville 19

Eminence 21 at Frankfort 20

Kentucky Country Day 62 vs. Berea 8

Ludlow 39 vs. Dayton 20

Nicholas County 36 vs. Paris 16

Paintsville 55 vs. Betsy Layne 8

Pikeville 49 vs. Sayre 13

Pineville 21 vs. Harlan 14

Williamsburg 42 vs. Lynn Camp 0

Class 2A

Breathitt County 66 vs. Knott County Central 26

Carroll County 46 vs. Gallatin County 9

Edmonson County 26 vs. Clinton County 12

Lloyd Memorial 20 at Newport 13

Metcalfe County 34 vs. Monroe County 6

Murray 35 vs. Caldwell County 28

Owensboro Catholic 40 vs.McLean County 22

Shelby Valley 29 vs. Martin County 22

Somerset 48 vs. Danville 14

Walton-Verona 41 vs. Shawnee 8

West Carter 36 vs. Prestonsburg 6

Class 3A

Ashland Blazer 47 vs. Greenup County 0

Bardstown 60 vs. LaRue County 28

Belfry 54 vs. Magoffin County 12

Bell County 43 vs. McCreary Central 6

Christian Academy-Louisville 7 vs. DeSales 3

Elizabethtown 63 vs. Thomas Nelson 7

Glasgow 48 vs. Adair County 21

Mercer County 53 vs. Henry County 10

Paducah Tilghman 53 vs. Trigg County 21

Russell 47 vs. East Carter 28

Union County 54 vs. Webster County 26

Class 4A

Allen County-Scottsville 50 vs. Franklin-Simpson 28

Central 34 vs. Waggener 7

Corbin 38 vs. Lincoln County 14

Franklin County 41 vs. Shelby County 12

Hopkinsville 21 at Calloway County 17

Johnson Central 46 vs. Harlan County 8

Knox Central 46 at Wayne County 36

Letcher County Central 39 vs. Perry County Central 0

Logan County 50 vs. Hopkins County Central 30

Spencer County 48 vs. Moore 6

Warren East 33 at Russell County 14

Class 5A

Bowling Green 35 vs. Greenwood 7

Bullitt Central 33 vs. Western 32

Covington Catholic 36 vs. Cooper 8

Fairdale 49 vs. Doss 8

Frederick Douglass 62 vs. Great Crossing 21

Graves County 42 vs. Grayson County 19

Highlands 27 at Conner 16

Madison Southern 35 vs. Collins 14

North Bullitt 54 vs. Atherton 9

Owensboro 81 vs. Breckinridge County 6

Pulaski County 33 vs. North Laurel 12

Scott County 62 vs. Grant County 12

South Oldham 36 vs. Jeffersontown 6

South Warren 36 vs. Christian County 6

Southwestern 42 vs. Whitley County 15

Woodford County 54 vs. West Jessamine 28

Class 6A

Bryan Station 14 vs. Madison Central 13

Dixie Heights 34 vs. Simon Kenton 33

Henderson County 49 vs. Daviess County 42

Henry Clay 31 vs. Lafayette 13

McCracken County 21 vs. Apollo 13

Meade County 21 vs. Central Hardin 9

North Hardin 42 vs. Barren County 6

Oldham County 31 at George Rogers Clark 21

Paul Laurence Dunbar 23 vs. Tates Creek 20

St. Xavier 37 vs. Pleasure Ridge Park 0

Saturday, November 21

Class 1A

Hazard 37 vs. Phelps 14

Class 2A

Hancock County 36 vs. Todd County Central 0

Class 4A

Boyd County 55 at Holmes 14

