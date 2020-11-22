KHSAA Football Playoff Scores

Thursday, November 19
Class 3A
Lawrence County 22 vs. Pike County Central 20
Friday, November 20
Class 1A
Bethlehem 37 vs. Campbellsville 19
Eminence 21 at Frankfort 20
Kentucky Country Day 62 vs. Berea 8
Ludlow 39 vs. Dayton 20
Nicholas County 36 vs. Paris 16
Paintsville 55 vs. Betsy Layne 8
Pikeville 49 vs. Sayre 13
Pineville 21 vs. Harlan 14
Williamsburg 42 vs. Lynn Camp 0
Class 2A
Breathitt County 66 vs. Knott County Central 26
Carroll County 46 vs. Gallatin County 9
Edmonson County 26 vs. Clinton County 12
Lloyd Memorial 20 at Newport 13
Metcalfe County 34 vs. Monroe County 6
Murray 35 vs. Caldwell County 28
Owensboro Catholic 40 vs.McLean County 22
Shelby Valley 29 vs. Martin County 22
Somerset 48 vs. Danville 14
Walton-Verona 41 vs. Shawnee 8
West Carter 36 vs. Prestonsburg 6
Class 3A
Ashland Blazer 47 vs. Greenup County 0
Bardstown 60 vs. LaRue County 28
Belfry 54 vs. Magoffin County 12
Bell County 43 vs. McCreary Central 6
Christian Academy-Louisville 7 vs. DeSales 3
Elizabethtown 63 vs. Thomas Nelson 7
Glasgow 48 vs. Adair County 21
Mercer County 53 vs. Henry County 10
Paducah Tilghman 53 vs. Trigg County 21
Russell 47 vs. East Carter 28
Union County 54 vs. Webster County 26
Class 4A
Allen County-Scottsville 50 vs. Franklin-Simpson 28
Central 34 vs. Waggener 7
Corbin 38 vs. Lincoln County 14
Franklin County 41 vs. Shelby County 12
Hopkinsville 21 at Calloway County 17
Johnson Central 46 vs. Harlan County 8
Knox Central 46 at Wayne County 36
Letcher County Central 39 vs. Perry County Central 0
Logan County 50 vs. Hopkins County Central 30
Spencer County 48 vs. Moore 6
Warren East 33 at Russell County 14
Class 5A
Bowling Green 35 vs. Greenwood 7
Bullitt Central 33 vs. Western 32
Covington Catholic 36 vs. Cooper 8
Fairdale 49 vs. Doss 8
Frederick Douglass 62 vs. Great Crossing 21
Graves County 42 vs. Grayson County 19
Highlands 27 at Conner 16
Madison Southern 35 vs. Collins 14
North Bullitt 54 vs. Atherton 9
Owensboro 81 vs. Breckinridge County 6
Pulaski County 33 vs. North Laurel 12
Scott County 62 vs. Grant County 12
South Oldham 36 vs. Jeffersontown 6
South Warren 36 vs. Christian County 6
Southwestern 42 vs. Whitley County 15
Woodford County 54 vs. West Jessamine 28
Class 6A
Bryan Station 14 vs. Madison Central 13
Dixie Heights 34 vs. Simon Kenton 33
Henderson County 49 vs. Daviess County 42
Henry Clay 31 vs. Lafayette 13
McCracken County 21 vs. Apollo 13
Meade County 21 vs. Central Hardin 9
North Hardin 42 vs. Barren County 6
Oldham County 31 at George Rogers Clark 21
Paul Laurence Dunbar 23 vs. Tates Creek 20
St. Xavier 37 vs. Pleasure Ridge Park 0
Saturday, November 21
Class 1A
Hazard 37 vs. Phelps 14
Class 2A
Hancock County 36 vs. Todd County Central 0
Class 4A
Boyd County 55 at Holmes 14