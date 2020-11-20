HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Kentucky 2A Championships called off

November 20, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

The Kentucky 2A Championships girls’ and boys’ basketball tournaments have been canceled for the upcoming season.

The 2A committee made the decision today via press release:

“After months of collecting information and speaking with all shareholders the Kentucky 2A Championships, and our partners the Owensboro Daviess County Convention and Visitors, Bureau, have made the difficult decision to cancel the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments within our organization for the 2020 season.

In the midst of a pandemic that continues to grow each day, and with the KHSAA winter sports season pushed back to January 4, it is just not feasible to host our event. We are looking forward to a very successful spring sports season and an outstanding spring sports state championship in Owensboro!”

Mason County’s boys and girls were slated to play in the tournament, taking on Bourbon County in the opening round of their sectional.

