NCAA DIVISION II BASKETBALL

Hamm promoted at St. Leo

November 19, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Saint Leo Athletics
Saint Leo University promoted Ryan Hamm to the associate head coaching position. Hamm is a Mason County grad and was a part of the 2008 state championship team. (Saint Leo Athletics)

Saint Leo University promoted Ryan Hamm to the associate head coaching position. Hamm is a Mason County grad and was a part of the 2008 state championship team. (Saint Leo Athletics)

SAINT LEO, Fla. – Saint Leo head men’s basketball coach Lance Randall announces the promotion of assistant Ryan Hamm to associate head coach.

“Ryan is a bright young coach who works tirelessly for our program, our student-athletes and the entire Saint Leo community,” Head Coach Lance Randall said. “Coach Hamm is a high character young man who embodies and exemplifies all of Saint Leo’s core values. He cares deeply about people and always makes decisions selflessly on doing what is best for others. I appreciate his talents as a coach, his work-ethic but most importantly, his high level of integrity.”

Hamm, who has been a member of Randall’s coaching staffs for the past six years, has helped find 99 wins in his time on the sidelines between Saint Leo and Lindenwood. A 2017 30-under-30 honoree by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), Hamm is currently in his seventh season as a coach on Randall’s staff heading into the 2020-21 season.

In his first year as an assistant with Randall at Saint Leo (2014-15), Hamm helped put together a 14-win season and played a key role in the team leading the NCAA DII in free throw percentage before helping turn in a 16-win season this past year (2019-20) with a spot in the Sunshine State Conference tournament.

Prior to his return to the Green and Gold sideline, Hamm was on Coach Randall’s staff at Lindenwood from 2015-2019. Four years on the sideline for the Lions, Hamm helped Lindenwood win 21 games in 2016-17, a program record for wins during its NCAA history. The Lions won 69 games during Hamm’s time at Lindenwood.

A native of Maysville, Ky., Hamm earned a Bachelor of Education degree in 2013 from Thomas More (Ky.). While on the Saints’ roster, Hamm was a member of the conference’s honor roll all four years that he was in college. Hamm played for Mason County High School where he was a member of the 2008 state championship squad and helped the 2006 and 2009 teams win a regional championship.

Trending Recipes