HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Weird Friday night ahead

November 19, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

An unusual night of Friday Night Lights is upon us with a lot of empty football fields around.

We often take things for granted, but a Mason County-Fleming County rematch for a district title sure would have been nice come next Friday night in Flemingsburg.

“We’re happy to be playing anybody for a district championship, but the excitement of playing Mason is unmatched with our kids,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said.

Three games in the area and 22 across the state have been called off as postseason gets underway Friday night, delayed a week already due to the rising cases of COVID across the state.

Mason County and Bracken County pulled out of the postseason earlier in the week due to COVID-19 issues while Fleming County got word of their first round game called off on Wednesday when Powell County pulled out of the playoffs. That sets up a Class 3A, 6th District championship with the Panthers taking on Pendleton County next week in Flemingsburg.

“We feel fortunate we’ve been healthy and still have the possibility of playing. We’d like to play this week, kids are disappointed having another Friday without a game. The ups and downs of not knowing if you’ll have a game Friday night has been the most frustrating part of all of this,” Spencer said. “But the ultimate goal when we entered the season is winning a championship and hoping to move on. Those goals are still there.”

Unusual times bring unusual measures and the 2020 KHSAA football season has been all sorts of that. Set for a nine-week regular season, it was a scheduling nightmare for a lot of teams across the state struggling to even get more than six games in. Of the 227 KHSAA member schools to field a team this year, 100 of them played six games or less, 16 were fortunate enough to get a full regular season in, 49 played eight games, 62 played seven games.

As it stands now, not only are teams trying to find ways to beat their next opponent, but the toughest test before the playoffs have even begun has been trying to beat COVID-19. A total of 22 teams have already pulled out of the postseason with that number inevitable to rise over the course of the postseason the next five weeks before the final two in each of the respective six classes meet at Kroger Field in Lexington the weekend of December 18-20. While the reason wasn’t specified on why each team pulled out, the majority of them were COVID related.

While the majority of teams already pulling out were going to have a tough task of advancing to next week’s district championship games, three teams were No. 2 seeds in their respective brackets, including Mason County as they were set to take on Pendleton County, a team they had already defeated 47-14 in the regular season. Ballard and Fern Creek were the other No. 2 seeds to pull out as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone getting to play moving forward should feel fortunate because quite a few have already had that taken away from them.

