Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, November 19

AUTO RACING

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — NHRA: Pro Mod Series, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped)

BOXING

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Ring City USA: O’Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (Super Featherweights), Wild Card Boxing Club, Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tulane at Tulsa

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at Wyoming

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Arizona State at Michigan State

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Minnesota

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala.

9:30 p.m.

SECN — SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, Final Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped)

5 a.m (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, Game 3, Seoul, South Korea

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Bellator 253: Darrion Caldwell vs. A.J. McKee (Featherweights), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Seattle

NFLN — Arizona at Seattle

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

9 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin

