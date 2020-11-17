NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

McNutt named MSC Player of the Week

November 17, 2020 edennison Sports 0
MSC Press Release

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Thomas More University senior guard Briana McNutt (Maysville/Mason County) has been named the Mid-South Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

McNutt helped lead the 14th-ranked Saints to a 64-61 road win over No. 3 Marian (Ind.) University in their lone game last week. She scored a season-high 21 points as she shot 62.5 percent (five-of-eight) from the field, including 80 percent (four-of-five) from behind the three-point arc. McNutt also pulled down a game-high nine rebounds, dished out one assist and recorded a steal on the Knights’ last possession.

In the Saints first four games of the season, McNutt is averaging 10 points and seven rebounds a game as they’re off to a 4-0 start, including two wins over NAIA top 10 teams. She continues to be a key contributor for the Saints as she has her prior three seasons with the Saints. Sunday’s win over Marian was her 101st career game with Thomas More and has started in 68 of those games.

McNutt and the Saints return to the Connor Convocation Center on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to kick-off Mid-South Conference play against conference newcomer Martin Methodist College.

