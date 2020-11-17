McNutt named MSC Player of the Week

What a stacked 10th Region it will be this season in girls’ basketball.

Filled with next level players up and down the board, this year might be one of the most competitive and deep the region has ever been.

The ladies got their turn on Sunday afternoon to address the media and introduce themselves for 10th Region Media Day.

Here’s a brief recap of some of the storylines for each team as they approach the season ( I missed Harrison County’s part of the media session due to the boys’ Media Day running over time):

Harrison County — The Fillies went 13-20 in 2019-20, but still were able to go 8-0 in the 38th District and claim a third straight district title.

Gabrielle Hatterick will be counted on to carry the scoring load while Elizabeth Allison and Kara Hines return for a Fillies team predicted to win their fourth straight region title.

Nicholas County — The Lady Jackets return a couple of key pieces from last season and will rely on some youth to fill in the holes coming off a 20-win 2019-20 season.

Autumn Adams, Jada Cleaver and Melanie Hatton return with experience.

”Unknown after that,” Lady Jackets coach Greg Letcher said. “Expecting big things out of some young girls. I feel like we’ll be a good rebounding team, aggressive and tough and just want to win. It’s a very cohesive group.”

The Lady Jackets are expected to contend for the 38th District title with Harrison County, the two combining for the last seven district titles, Harrison with four and Nicholas three.

Robertson County — The Lady Devils will have to replace the production from Molly Hester and Abri Roberts, Hester on the scoring front, Roberts on the rebounding front.

They’ll turn to Emma Courtney to handle a lot of that production while John Pilosky’s team will look for others to take that next step and be valuable contributors to the team.

“Getting the girls to play with some confidence. We’re focused on playing with some confidence and believing in their abilities,” Pilosky said.

The Lady Devils will try to break the trend of Nicholas County and Harrison County being the lone two teams to make the region tournament out of the 38th District. Its been those two since 2015 when Robertson County last made the regional tournament.

Pendleton County — The Lady Cats lost three seniors and with that three starters. After a slow start to the season at 0-6, Pendleton played near .500 basketball the rest of the way including a competitive district tournament game with Nicholas County where they led at halftime.

Now the focus is replacing that production lost and seeing who steps up with returning starters Olivia Verst and Sydney Manor.

Second year coach Jenna O’Hara used the first season to getting her “feet wet” and looks forward to continuing with a coaching staff with a lot of experience either playing or coaching.

“We feel things are pretty wide open in the 38th and it’s anyone’s title to take. We’re looking forward to seeing who steps up from the seniors we lost and the girls are working hard and that’s all we can ask,” O’Hara said.

Pendleton County hasn’t made a regional tournament since 2013, when they last claimed the 38th District title.

Augusta — The Lady Panthers probably have the biggest turnover in the region, losing five seniors, four of them starters to go with coach Robin Kelsch retiring from coaching.

First year coach William McKay inherits a team that returns just one starter, but does have a few that played off the bench last season with some valuable minutes.

“Younger players have to step up. We’ll be young and feisty,” McKay said. “We’ll get up in your face defensively. We’ll be pushing the ball, that’s a lot of what we’re working on, getting up and down the floor quickly.”

Emma Young is the returning starter and will be leaned on heavily for leadership for a team without a senior as they turn to Nicole Archibald, Lexy Brooks and Regan Tackett to help fill in the holes that were lost.

Augusta’s last regional tournament appearance came in 2015.

Bracken County — Culture was a common word for Taylor Alstatt as he addressed the media approaching his second season with the Lady Bears.

Coming off a three-win campaign in 2019-20, Alstatt says the culture slowly continues to be built.

“We’re focused on ourselves and doing what we can do every day to get better,” Alstatt said. “The offseason is where we win games. Trying to hold these girls accountable. From March-October is where we win games. Trying to breed that into the culture.”

Having four returning seniors has helped that process, but the team will try and fill a void left by point guard Jaya Dawson who graduated and ran the offense last season. That will be more than likely a committee approach.

Macie Sharp and Kylie Bishop will be two key pieces returning to the fray.

St. Patrick — The Lady Saints are out of practice until November 24 due to quarantine, Coach Andy Arn said over the media call.

When they return to action they’ll look to use last season’s success and garner more respect heading into the 2020-21 season. The Lady Saints bring back three starters from a 16-14 team that includes Allison Hughes, Caroline McKay and Makenna Roush. Izzy Riggs and Chloe Faust will be looked at to fill the other spots and Arn is optimistic on what they all bring to the floor.

After those five is where some experimenting will take place with the youth.

“We have a good bit of athleticism back and we’re hoping to get some of the younger kids to do some of the dirty work. We’ll need a lot of eighth graders to step up and fill those roles,” Arn said. “We’re looking for more respect in the region and know we have to earn it.”

The Lady Saints have made the regional tournament in three of the last five seasons, but had the unfortunate draw of getting George Rogers Clark all three times.

Mason County — One team that might not see the early season affects of having limited offseason and practice time is Mason County.

The Lady Royals return all but two players from last season, their first season under Brad Cox in which they didn’t get to at least the regional semifinals.

“Continuity is good, I give a lot of credit to our feeder system. They know the base from elementary school on up, girls I’ve had last two to three years know what to expect,” Cox said. “Doing a little more of the drill work and trying to get into live action as much as possible. We just won’t know until we see someone else.”

Despite what they have returning, the deep region of talented teams has the Lady Royals projected to be in the middle of the pack.

“It’s the deepest region I’ve seen in my six years here,” Cox said.

The Lady Royals are still the overwhelming favorites to come out of the 37th District.

Bourbon County — Despite the loss of Jhaven Meade transferring, the Lady Colonels return their nucleus from a regional semifinal team a season ago.

While Meade’s loss will hurt on the defensive end, the Lady Colonels strong suit last season, the bulk of the offensive production is back which includes McLain Murphy, Hannah Hamelback and Lyndsay Johnson.

“We’ve got a close knit group. No selfishness, all they want to do is play and all they want to do is win,” Lady Colonels coach Bill Watson said. “Meade had a tremendous year for us defensively, but hadn’t played with her a lot prior to that. We’re not reinventing the wheel and we’ll get back to the old things that we‘ve done prior to the year last year.”

The core will be key if they want to return to the region tournament, playing in the deepest district in the region — the 40th.

Montgomery County — The Lady Indians are another team hit with COVID related issues including their head coach Dustin High who tested positive earlier in the month. He’s recovered and was able to return to practice last Tuesday.

The Lady Indians have had just eight practices as of Sunday and will look to continue to rise up the ladder when play begins. Montgomery County exceeded expectations last season and returns all but one player.

While they were able to accomplish a winning season last year, High knew one area they needed to improve.

“Getting physically stronger. Think that can make the biggest difference for us. The girls took it personally and improved themselves individually,” High said.

High is hoping to “restore that meaning” of putting a Lady Indians jersey on, a program with a rich history of region titles.

Last year got them off to a good start on a path to the return to prominence as they look to continue to climb up the ladder. Hayden Barrier returns from an eighth grade season in which she led the team in scoring, but has plenty of help with her.

“As a group we rely on her a lot and she’s done a lot for us. Scoring, getting out on breaks and passing lanes on defense. But we haven’t talked about it being only her. We’re only as good as our group, she’s the leader of that group for the second year now,” High said.

George Rogers Clark — Another team limited in their start to the season is George Rogers Clark. They’ve been able to practice for just five days as of Sunday, but not many will feel bad for the four time defending champs.

The Lady Cardinals will be deep and loaded once again led by the duo of Tyra Flowers and Brianna Byars. They’ll have to take on more of the leadership role with Kennedy Igo taking her talents to Northern Kentucky University.

“We’re putting a lot on their shoulders and to see if they’re ready to take that next step. Both have multiple college offers and can do multiple things on the floor,” Lady Cardinals coach Robbie Graham said.

GRC offers plenty of versatility on the floor and will have plenty of length with Ciara Byars also in the fold, Graham saying she grew about six inches in the offseason.

Trinity Gay and Erica Berry will also need to be relied upon to fill some of the guard duties Igo fulfilled.

Some have the four-time champs ranked No. 2 to start the season behind Bishop Brossart, but make no mistake about it, Graham will have his team playing their best ball late in the season with yet another loaded schedule.

“Region is going to be really tough. We hope you rank them all No. 1,” Graham said. “We’re still tinkering with things offensively and who runs the offense, but we’ll defend our tails off and rebound. If we can rebound and defend, offensively it will come together.”

Paris — Paris should be a force in the region, regarded as one of the top teams in it.

Another team hit by COVID issues, the Lady Hounds have been out of the gym since November 3rd. Despite a 24-6 record a season ago, Paris made an early exit in the postseason with a loss to Bourbon County.

A healthy Zoe Strings should help, an All-Region player missing 17 games last season.

“When we’ve been able to get in the gym, Zoe has looked like the Zoe of old,” Lady Hounds coach Aaron Speaks said.

Paris won’t run away from what their identity is, pressing and pushing the tempo. That helps create a lot of their offense, hoping to show an improved perimeter shooting stroke.

“We’ve worked on shooting a lot, worked on a lot of shooting drills and ball handling drills. We’re trying to give them confidence and being able to score on their own. We’ll rebound and get it down the court as fast as we can until we can’t. A lot depends on that,” Speaks said.

Calvary Christian — Was unavailable for Media Day. The Lady Cougars return to the floor after missing the 2019-20 season due to low numbers. They are coached by Karla Litke and have seven players on the KHSAA website roster.

Scott — Injuries took a big toll on the Lady Eagles last season, but look prime for a big 2020-21 season.

The key returnee from injury is Mya Meredith, a Western Kentucky University signee and considered as one of the top players in the region. She’ll be paired with Sofia Allen, who is also a next level player herself, heading to the University of Tampa in Florida.

The injuries endured last season could help in the long run, many underclassmen asked to step up in roles they may not have necessarily been ready for last season.

“Injuries were paramount obviously. We had an extremely difficult schedule had we been totally healthy. So many younger kids had an opportunity to play. It was my first year here and gained a lot of knowledge. We had freshman that logged a lot of minutes,” Lady Eagles coach Steve Brown said.

Scott is tabbed to finish runner-up in the 37th District, but it won’t come easy with Campbell County also in the fold behind Bishop Brossart, the 37th District favorites. Any two that make it out of the district will be a very tough out come region tourney time.

Campbell County — The Lady Camels are coming off a regional final appearance but several key pieces have graduated from that team as second year coach Nolan Boone will need to turn to more youth on the roster.

Kylie Koeninger and Leah Fleckenstein are two that Boone will look to fulfill voids left behind by the six member senior class.

“We’ve been instilling confidence in these girls and we’ll have them ready to go. We’ve got a lot of young people with no varsity experience. We need to figure out how to score, but think we’ll be really good defensively,” Boone said.

Another addition in Emma Taylor from Mason County will also help on the offensive end.

Despite not being predicted to come out of their own district, the Lady Camels will be one of the top half of teams in the region.

Bishop Brossart — The Lady ‘Stangs have a lot of optimisim surrounding them heading into the season.

With six seniors and all five starters back, it’s hard to blame anyone believing they can be the team to get out of the region and get to Rupp.

“No sense running from it. Can’t hide from it and we’re taking it as a compliment. We’re not embracing it, but not hiding from it,” Lady Stangs coach Kevin Bundy said.

The returning core is centered by Ball State commit Marie Kiefer and will also be in the running for Region Player of the Year with a few others.