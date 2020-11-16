HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Royals, Polar Bears put end to football seasons

November 16, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

The nightmare of COVID-19 continues to hit high school athletics.

On Monday, the Mason County and Bracken County football teams put an end to their seasons as the playoffs were set to begin this Friday.

The Royals had a positive COVID-19 test within the program, shut down all athletic activity and canceled their opening round playoff game with Pendleton County. With a recommendation from the Mason County Health Department, the decision was made to shut down all football activity for the remainder of the season.

Mason County finishes the season with a 4-3 record and were looking to compete for a district title over the next couple of weeks with a possible rematch against Fleming County next week for a district title. They have four seniors on the roster in Dillon Osgood, Colton Riggs, Tyler Stice and Joseph Tull who have most likely taken the field for the last time.

The athletic department has also made the decision to put a pause on all athletic activities through Thanksgiving break, citing the increase of COVID-19 cases with the community. They’ll then reevaluate the situation on November 30 and a make a decision on moving forward from there. That puts the Royals and Lady Royals start of the basketball season on hold as they each had games scheduled next week to start their regular season. The Royals were slated to play at Harrison County on November 24 and Paris on November 28 at Paris in the Kentucky Bank Classic. The Lady Royals were going to open their season November 24 at the Lady Royals Gym downtown against Paris.

Bracken County withdrew from the playoffs on Monday morning citing players and staff in isolation due to COVID-19. The 1-4 Polar Bears were set to take on Bishop Brossart in Alexandria Friday in their playoff opener, but have called it a season.

The Polar Bears were only able to get one home game in during their five-game regular season. Bracken County had five seniors on their 2020 roster in Matthew Bishop, Brian Colemire, Ronnie Darnell, Lincoln Earlywine and Kysten Morales.

A total of 14 football teams in Kentucky have now withdrawn from the playoffs, three of them as of Monday afternoon with the Royals, Polar Bears and Washington County falling victim to COVID.

Trending Recipes