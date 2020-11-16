Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, November 16

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 1, Seoul, South Korea

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Panama, Weiner Neustädter Stadion, Weiner Neustadt, Austria

SWIMMING

12 p.m.

CBSSN — ISL: Semifinal, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

9 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

Tuesday, November 17

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — The Spring League: Jousters vs. Conquerors, San Antonio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Akron at Kent State

8 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio at Miami (Ohio)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Saudi Ladies Team International, First Round, Royal Greens Golf Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

RUGBY

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland, State of Origin III

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

9 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin

