NCAA Football AP Top 25

November 15, 2020 edennison Sports 0

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (60) 6-0 1548 1

2. Notre Dame (1) 8-0 1467 2

3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1445 3

4. Clemson 7-1 1355 4

5. Texas A&M 5-1 1240 5

6. Florida 5-1 1222 6

7. Cincinnati 7-0 1198 7

8. BYU 8-0 1094 8

9. Indiana 4-0 997 10

10. Wisconsin 2-0 950 13

11. Oregon 2-0 949 11

12. Miami 7-1 940 9

13. Georgia 4-2 824 12

14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 750 14

15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 557 15

15. Marshall 7-0 557 16

17. Iowa St. 5-2 498 17

18. Oklahoma 5-2 497 18

19. Northwestern 4-0 378 23

20. Southern Cal 2-0 377 20

21. Liberty 8-0 307 22

22. Texas 5-2 296 21

23. Auburn 4-2 187 24

24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 177 25

25. Tulsa 4-1 155 –

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona St. 9, Boise St. 6, San Jose St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1.

