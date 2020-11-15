10th Region Media Day gives teams chance to introduce themselves

While a lot is still up in the air with the approaching basketball season, Sunday gave teams some time to speak with the media and introduce themselves for 10th Region Media Day.

All 16 boys’ teams in the 10th Region met via Zoom on Sunday afternoon to talk about their upcoming season.

Going down in order with when they came on live, here’s a brief look of each team and the storylines as the season approaches November 23.

(The 10th Region girls media day followed on Sunday afternoon. Due to time constraints and the deadline, the recap from that Media Day will be coming out in the next edition of The Ledger Independent on Wednesday.)

Augusta — Coach Jason Hinson was joined by Kason Hinson and Conner Snapp. The Panthers lost three seniors from a season ago and won’t have one on the roster this year but welcome the addition of Riley Mastin over from St. Patrick. Mastin has grown to 6-foot-5 and will feature a tall front line with Kylan Hinson at 6-foot-4.

“This is probably the biggest Augusta team I’ve had. I’m usually going with five guards,” Jason Hinson said.

Hinson is looking to Kason Hinson taking on a bigger leadership role on the team and if his production from last year is any indicator (18.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg), he’ll be ready for it.

The Panthers also return experience with Snapp and Chase Archibald getting valuable minutes last season.

Bracken County — Coach Adam Reed was joined by Cayden Reed and Charlie Schultz.

The Polar Bears enter year two under Reed and are hoping to defend and rebound the ball better this season. He’s liked the mindset his team has taken on early in the year as they prep for the regular season.

“We’re going to be really aggressive on the ball and play aggressive defense in the paint. With the addition of Jushod Commodore, having Blake (Reed), Cayden (Reed), Devante (Jefferson), we’ll get after it on the defensive end. We’ll have to guard for 32 minutes as hard as we possibly can.We’ve got really good rebounding guards and Nate (Jefferson) and Charlie (Schultz) are bigger than what people think.”

The Polar Bears aren’t backing down from the competition with a tough schedule up and down.

Mason County — Coach Brian Kirk was joined by Evan Schumacher, Nate Mitchell and Mason Butler.

Outside of those three and Terrell Henry, there’s a lot of new faces that will be on the floor for the Royals this season.

“In my years of coaching, this is one of the youngest teams I’ve ever had,” Kirk said. “It’s exciting to know we’re going to have them for two to three years down the road. When I first started here we had just a blank canvas, but they know the expectations and how we’re going to play and how to adjust to certain situations.”

Despite the youth, expectations will remain high in the program as they’ll gun for another district title and try to stay competitive in the region.

St. Patrick — First year coach Tony Moore was joined by Chase Walton, Braxton Swanger, Allen Briseno and Garrett Tesmer. Those four are returning starters from last season and despite the departures of numerous transfers, Moore is instilling confidence in his team.

“I like my team. We’re a bit young, but have four returning starters. They know what we’re going to be doing this year, we’re looking for two to three others, but I like my chances with my team,” Moore said.

Tesmer will be taking on the point guard duties while Moore looks for Walton to build off a productive sophomore season in which he averaged 13.1 points and pulled down eight rebounds a game.

George Rogers Clark — Coach Josh Cook was joined by Jared Wellman, Jerone Morton and Trent Edwards.

The 10th Region defending champs are back and loaded with the hunger to get back to Rupp Arena, something they were unable to experience last season due to the season cut short with COVID.

“Still feel for our guys in that situation,” Cook said.

Entering his fifth season with the Cardinals, Cook likes his team in that they can really get up and down the floor with a lot of flexibility on who handles the ball. Lincoln Bush and his 13.6 rebounds are gone, but Cook is relying on his group as a collective unit to go after the basketball on the glass.

The addition of Aden Slone from Danville helps with some of those ball handling duties as the Cardinals are tabbed as preseason favorites to come out of the 10th once again.

“We want to go back to Rupp even more now. The taste of that moment of winning the region title and you want to be able to do it again,” Cook said.

Montgomery County — Coach Steve Wright was joined by Hagan Harrison, Rickey Lovette and Brandon Dyer.

It will be hard to find a better duo than Harrison and Lovette in the region and the two look primed for bigger and better years ahead.

The main thing the Indians stressed during the media call was not looking at the past and focusing on what’s ahead of them.

“I feel like we’re focusing on the positives and not all the other stuff going on,” Wright said. “We’ve got a new team, new situation, new chemistry and new personalities. People change in a year. We’ve done a really good job of accepting responsibility early on.”

The Indians are ranked by many as the No. 2 team in the region early on.

Paris — First year coach George Baker was joined by Ricqiece Washington and Aidan Roberts.

Baker “The Highlight Maker” as he was known in his playing days said he introduced himself to his team when he was announced the coach and then promptly “whipped all their butts” in HORSE shortly after.

He’s working on developing his teams mindset early on in practice.

“Just preaching playing hard. Playing extremely hard. I want them to play to exhaustion, play that hard and work that hard and your results will reflect that,” Baker said. “Guys have bought in and it’s getting to a point where they play to exhaustion. I’m bringing that same energy and hope that really works out for us.”

Baker said his team will press for 94 feet and they’ll do it for the whole game.

Bourbon County — Coach LaMont Campbell was joined by Jack Huckabay, Parker Estes and Jeremiah Jones.

Much like Mason County, the Colonels had heavy turnover with a large senior class…10 of them.

It’s caused Campbell to get back to his coaching style.

“It’s made things different for me as a coach. Getting back to teaching, last year we had basketball players, this group has to be taught to play the game,” Campbell said.

That still won’t change the Colonels style, which is pressuring the ball as much as possible defensively and making the opponent uncomfortable.

“That’s who we are. We want to make teams uncomfortable and we still have some really fast guards and athletic wings,” Campbell said.

A different scenario this year as we head into the season, Bourbon County will be one of the underdogs in the region after being one of the favorites last year. They’ll embrace that role.

Pendleton County — Coach Sam Elsbernd was joined by Garrett Jack, Mason Askren, Tredyn Thomas, Noah Barnard, and Ethan Caldwell.

Elsbernd believes he can employ a deep team this year surrounded by Tredyn Thomas, one of the top returning players in the region.

The first matter of business will have to be replacing point guard Clay Monroe, who graduated.

“Not sure we can replace Clay. He’s the most underrated player I’ve ever coached. We kept timeouts in our pocket because of him. We’ll try and find someone else to facilitate, but not one rock solid answer for that,” Elsbernd said.

The Wildcats will hope to build off a district runner-up and region tournament appearance in Elsbernd’s second season with the team.

Harrison County — First year coach Terence Brooks was joined by Clay Carpenter.

Brooks comes over from Paris and says his teams from the Greyhound days will look similar to what they do in Cynthiana.

“My coaching style wont change. Might have different kids, but they’re capable as playing the same style. They might not be athletic as Paris was and we had to play ugly, but we’ll still look to make people uncomfortable,” Brooks said.

While a lot of the talk surrounds a talented freshman crop for the Thorobreds, Brooks has tempered those expectations due to what he’s seen from his upperclassmen.

“We’ve got some upperclassmen that can play. Need to get them to mesh and play as one,” Brooks said.

Nicholas County — Coach John Michael Reitz was joined by Lincoln Morris and Brady Switzer.

With a lot of his guys including three starters still playing football, Reitz is still piecing things together as they approach the season. One thing they’ve stressed in order to improve is on one end of the floor.

“It starts on the defensive end. We lost 10 to 11 games by eight points or less. It factors on the defensive end,” Reitz said. “We have to know where ball and man is and hold the opponent to one chance. We’re trying to pride ourselves in that.”

Reitz has a couple of three-year starters in Brady Switzer and Dalton Davenport and is looking for big things with his sophomore crop of Lincoln Morris, Brayson Ring and Tate Letcher.

Robertson County — Coach Patrick Kelsch was joined by Justin Becker, Brandon Dice, Sebastian Dixon and Eli Dotson.

When you go 24-6 and return six of your top seven, expectations will be high and that’s the case in Mt. Olivet.

“When you know you’re the hunted every night, you play a little bit harder. I know there’s a lot of teams that play their best game against us. Think it helps us focus and meet our intensity,” Kelsch said. “We need to show up when the lights are on.”

Kelsch has stressed consistency with his bunch and playing for four quarters. A beefed up schedule should help improve their status of being ranked one of the top three teams in the region.

Bishop Brossart — First year coach Scott Code was joined by Carson Schirmer and Stephen Verst.

With the news of his brother Mike Code resigning from the position in October, Scott takes over the reigns and the transition has been a rather easy one for the Mustangs.

“Transition has been fairly seamless. Running practices, altering schedules, nothing uncommon for me,” Code said. “Having Carson, Stephen and other experienced guys who have been there and done that and what to expect. Haven’t been a lot of changes from Mike to me, philosophy the same. Basically 97-98 percent of the stuff we do is virtually the same.”

The loss of Ethan Eilerman to graduation is a big one, but having Carson Schirmer and Stephen Verst back looms large for a team looking to claim yet another All “A” title in the region and stay competitive in the ultra-competitve 37th District.

Calvary Christian — Coach Orlando Donaldson was joined by Carter Hudson and Logan Hinkle.

Donaldson said the interest in the program is very high as they’re able to field a freshman, JV and varsity team this season.

“We’re working on competing and building our program up. The region rankings gave them some bulletin board material,” Donaldson said. “We’re going to sneak up on folks and be very competitive in the region. We’re not an easy win, will be a dog fight for 32 minutes.”

The Cougars are hoping their success from the soccer field transitions over to the basketball court, where they made the 10th Region championship game. The majority of the starting lineup in basketball played soccer.

Campbell County — Coach Aric Russell was joined by Aydan Hamilton, Garret Beiting and Dane Hegyi.

Expectations weren’t what they normally were last season with the Camels, but they still claimed a district title and made a regional semifinal appearance. They now have four of five starters back from a team that exceeded expectations and those expectations will rise this year.

“We were happy with last year. Losing what we lost and getting to the Final 4 the season before, everyone thinks we’re down, coming behind that we had a great season and very happy with that,” Russell said. ‘We’ve now got four of five starters back. Four guys back a lot bigger and taller.”

With four back, the Camels are the consensus No. 4 team in the region as they enter the season. They’ll be a force once again.

Scott — Coach Steve Fromeyer was joined by Grant Profitt.

It was a trying season for Fromeyer and the Eagles last year going 6-22.

“Had to re-learn how to teach kids. We got spoiled a little bit with experience in prior years. Returning one player last season was not easy and it took a little longer then I thought. At 6-22 no one felt more pressure then I did. Lot of lonely nights at home playing Zelda or watching Netflix,” Fromeyer said.

Having the trio of Grant Profitt, Kyle Huelsman and Cameron Patterson will help, combining for 44.9 points and 16.7 rebounds last season.

Camels coach Aric Russell tabbed the Eagles as the favorite in the 37th, but something Fromeyer wants to see before he believes it.

“Time for Aric Russell to retire and join my staff (jokingly). Very fortunate that he believes in us like that. Winning six games, I need to be convinced myself,” Fromeyer said.