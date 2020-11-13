The Dice game

Brandon Dice has fit in naturally with his Robertson County teammates since coming over from Bracken County his freshman year.

The way he plays the game on the hardwood made the move an easy one as he now enters his senior year in what might be Robertson County’s best team yet.

Not only do the Black Devils return six of their top seven from a 24-6 season ago, they have all three members of their starting backcourt back with Dice, Eli Dotson and Sebastian Dixon.

The Triple D’s are interchangeable in terms of position, but Dice is the one that usually makes things go smoothly on the offensive end with his ability to get into the lane and find his teammates. He led the team in assists with 5.6 last year while scoring 10.1 points per game on an astounding 69 percent from the field. He can also pull down rebounds with 3.6 per game and his three steals per game also led the Black Devils during his junior campaign.

His game is a model of efficiency.

“We handed the keys over to Brandon as a freshman and to watch his growth from there to now is impressive,” Black Devils coach Patrick Kelsch said. “Super special athlete. As far as leading the team like this, he’s a pass first guard. Some of the passes he made last year are just unbelievable how he just gets in the lane and always looking. He passes up open shots to get his teammates better ones. Someone on a team like this you want somebody like that. He’s a stat stuffer, he’ll block a shot, he’s sneaky on defense to where he’ll bait you like a free safety and bait you to make a pass and he’ll steal it and go the other way. He’s a complete player and we’re fortunate to have him.”

Kelsch saw the writing on the wall when Dice was growing up and Kelsch was the Bracken County girls’ coach, Dice attending youth camps there. Dice is also a talented baseball and football player, something that many might not know about with a lot of the focus on the Black Devils basketball team and not fielding a football team due to the small size of the school.

“I had the pleasure of watching Brandon grow. When I was at Bracken County and Brandon was coming through the ball camps at a young age you could just tell that he was going to be special. He’s not only special in basketball either, he’ a really talented baseball player and is a really good football player,” Kelsch said. “Talking with coach Sam Elsbernd at Pendleton County and when he was coaching middle school football at Bracken, he told me he’d start on a Northern Kentucky high school team today.”

One area Dice knows he needs to show improvement is with his perimeter shooting. Lacking confidence at times in his 3-point shot, Dice only took five attempts from beyond the arc in 2019-20 and knows he’ll need to show the ability to knock it down more often this season. At times last year, teams would sag off him on the perimeter to focus on others, if he can add that dimension to his game, it will only add to an offense that averaged 73.9 points per game in 2019-20.

“Just didn’t feel confident at times last year. This year I do. I’ve been getting in here on the Dr. Dish and trying to improve on that,” Dice said.

If his outside shot is an added weapon, that presents continued matchup nightmares to the opponent. They’d then have five guys on the floor at times that can knock it down from deep when Justin Becker and Joshua Pilosky are added into the equation with Dice, Dotson and Dixon.

For a pass-first point guard, that has to make Dice eyes light up with the weapons around him that include Becker coming off a phenomenal sophomore season that’s earned him Division I interest.

“Whether I’m scoring or passing it doesn’t matter to me. I like seeing them score as much as I like seeing myself score,” Dice said.

The Black Devils are hopeful the season can get going November 24 when they open up at Augusta.

A full team preview on Robertson County will be available November 27 in The Ledger Independent.