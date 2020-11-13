NCAA Football AP Top 25 schedule

Friday

No. 7 Cincinnati vs. East Carolina, Friday, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Saturday

No. 2 Notre Dame at Boston College, 3:30 p.m. ABC

No. 6 Florida vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m. ESPN

No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech, Noon ESPN2

No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State, Noon ABC

No. 11 Oregon at Washington State, 7 p.m. FOX

No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m. ABC

No. 16 Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee, Noon CBSSN

No. 19 SMU at Tulsa, 7 p.m. ESPN2

No. 20 USC at Arizona, 3:30 p.m. FOX

No. 22 Liberty vs. Western Carolina, Noon ESPN3

No. 23 Northwestern at Purdue, 7:30 p.m. BTN

No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette vs. South Alabama, 2 p.m. ESPN+

