Sports on TV

Mason County’s Nate Mitchell has waited his turn.

It’s his time now.

Ready to jump in and take over the reigns in the backcourt, Mitchell is primed for a big junior season ahead.

While able to gain some experience in his sophomore season on a team deep with seniors, he’s one of the only few on the Royals roster that does return with experience. With that comes a lot that will be placed on his shoulders.

“Nate is going to be one of those we rely heavily upon. He’s been ready as he had some great games last year. Came in and did really well and gave us some big minutes,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “Unfortunately he was playing behind some upperclassmen that were just a little bit more stronger, a little bit more physical then what he was at the time. He’s hit a growth spurt, put in the time to develop his game. He’s coming in and very confident. The past couple weeks he’s shot the ball very well and been vocal. He may not like to be that vocal, but Nate is going to have to rebound, defend and play both ends of the floor for us.”

Mitchell played in 19 games in his sophomore campaign, third most of the returning Royals on the roster behind Mason Butler and Terrell Henry. He’ll be looked upon to handle a lot of the point guard duties and will play shooting guard some for a team looking to speed up the tempo more this year.

One area of need last season was at the point guard position, Kirk relying on Xylon Frey to play out of position and handle the ball a lot of times. Mitchell at the point comes a lot more natural to him and something he’s ready to take head on as they head into the 2020-21 season.

“I can handle the ball and just get my team involved. Get everyone involved,” Mitchell said. “I’m just coming in here trying to lead and help the younger people.”

A busy offseason with two-a-day workouts three days a week and a lot of AAU games has helped groom his game, the lefty not only to be relied on to help handle the ball and run the offense, but provide scoring.

Mitchell’s confident he can help fill that void.

“I feel like I’m probably at my best right now. I’ve grown, worked out a lot over the summer. I know I can score the ball and get my team involved. We’re going to be overlooked, but think we’ll be pretty good.” Mitchell said.

A team that lost about 85 percent of its offense will need to get points from somewhere. Henry is the returning leading scorer with 7.3 points per game, Mitchell and Butler averaging 1.6 and 1.9 points a game, respectively.

It may not be easy right away, but Kirk feels he has guys ready to step up and fill those spots.

“Anytime you got seven seniors, it’s going to take some time. But we feel like we got several guys that’s ready to fill these roles. A lot of these guys are younger and may be inexperienced, but they’ve learned a lot competing against those older guys last year. They know their time is coming, they’re excited for it. We feel like we’ve got great kids within our program and know the game of basketball,” Kirk said.

The pace of the game should help. The Royals will want to speed the tempo up as much as possible not featuring a lot of size on the roster and pressuring the basketball defensively. Mitchell’s poise under pressure that he’s shown in practice early on will be a boost for a young team.

It’s a season his head coach is really looking forward to seeing his potential.

“He’s one that’s under the radar in the region. I think he can be one of the better guards in this region. They don’t know what he’s capable of because maybe he hasn’t played a lot of minutes. We’ve got a lot of confidence in Nate, as we do with all of our kids. We’ll see big growth with him throughout the season,” Kirk said.

Mitchell and the Royals will get things going on November 24 at Harrison County.

A full team preview will be out on the Royals November 27 in our annual basketball preview.