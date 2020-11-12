Football could turn into survival of the fittest

One thing is certain in 2020, you don’t know what’s coming next.
Blow after blow.
For many high school football teams across the Bluegrass, that’s very well the case as they all have this week off before playoffs begin next week.
Originally slated for roughly 192 teams to get their postseason underway next week, we’re already seeing teams opt out of the postseason or have to forfeit due to COVID-19 issues. Who knows what will happen week-to-week here on out as six state champions are slated to be crowned the weekend of December 18-20 at Kroger Field in Lexington.
As of Thursday afternoon, 11 teams had opted out of the postseason, four others in quarantine with their postseason fates in jeopardy if not cleared to play by November 20.
Those won’t be the only ones either as the COVID-19 current incidence rate in Kentucky had 94 of 120 counties in the red on Thursday afternoon, many school districts faced with difficult decisions to keep playing or not.
It can’t be an easy decision for each individual school district, many factors within each community varying per county on how or when to proceed. If a team does have to opt out or forfeit their postseason, the KHSAA has allowed them to schedule contests this season after elimination (or withdrawal). That could help bring some closure to seniors to get one last time on the field.
But as the KHSAA stated in their release last week when delaying the playoffs a week, “The status of the statistics around the virus will drive that “point” which will be announced early this coming week. Setting artificial deadlines and boundaries has not worked with this virus and the data around it to this point. The review will be ongoing as it has been all along, and it is possible substantial changes could be made as needed in future days and weeks.”
As it stands locally currently, Mason County, Fleming County and Bracken County all plan to play in the postseason unless things change for the worse within their team or school system.
It’s not just at the high school level either. A total of 11 games at the NCAA Division I level have been either canceled or postponed this weekend in college football.
Brace yourselves.