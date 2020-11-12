10th Region Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region Teams

Coach of the Year: Andrea Sullivan — Scott

Player of the Year: Gabby Kallmeyer — Scott

1st team

Gabby Kallmeyer — Scott

Marie Kiefer Bishop — Brossart

Olivia Crowl — Campbell Co

Portia Kohls — Calvary Christian

Rylee McKinney — Campbell Co

Raele Ruschman — Bishop Brossart

Sarah Dunaway — Harrison Co

2nd team

Ansley Shields — Montgomery Co

Olivia Verst — Pendleton Co

Ella Chitkara — Scott

Victoria Highfield — Bracken Co

Maddy Pond — Campbell Co

Ella Schloemer — Campbell Co

Honorable Mention

Audrey Griffin — Scott

Jessalyn Kuntz — Harrison County

Brianna Terpening — Montgomery County

Chelsea Shields — Augusta

Jaclyn Stewart — Saint Patrick

Emily White — Nicholas County

Emily Kelly — Robertson County

