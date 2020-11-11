Justice inks with Western Carolina

Peebles’ Jacey Justice is the Lady Indians all-time leading scorer, entering her senior season with over 1,700 points scored. (Derrick Webb, Southern Ohio Sports Authority)

PEEBLES — It’s a family tradition.

Peebles’ Jacey Justice saw first hand what it took to earn a college scholarship to play basketball.

Not only her parents being standout players, but her older brothers Blake and Beau Justice as well.

It surely wasn’t given, rather Jacey earning her way to a Division I scholarship to play at Western Carolina University, signing her national letter of intent Wednesday at the school’s gym to further her basketball and academic career.

“I’ve been surrounded by great role models. I watched Beau and Blake, watched them work their butts off. Every single day, I watched them in high school, their was never a day off. Watched them get to pursue their dreams overseas and that was complete motivation for me,” Justice said. “It’s amazing. Mom and Dad have done a great job pushing us to be the best versions of ourselves.”

Justice has been nothing short of phenomenal since donning the Lady Indians jersey. Her contributions all over the floor have helped lead the Lady Indians starting with their first district final since 1998 in her freshman season in 2018, a Final Four appearance in 2019 and a regional semifinal appearance this past season. In her junior season alone, she averaged 26.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 4.5 steals while shooting 56 percent from the field, 42 percent from 3-point range and 83 percent from the free throw line.

Her standout season in 2019-20 earned her the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and District 14 Coaches Association Player of the Year and the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association All-State Division IV First Team. She passed Kim Danner in January as the all-time leading scorer in the Lady Indians program and currently sits with over 1,700 points and still a year to play.

Her next milestone? Chasing down her older brothers.

“Still trying to go after Beau. Beau and Blake that’s the next goal. Not too far away. Hopefully we get a full season and Beau doesn’t get lucky,” Justice said.

Blake finished with 2,183 points and continued his career at Valdosta State University and then overseas in Germany before coming back to Valdosta where he currently is an assistant coach while Beau holds the school’s all-time scoring record with 2,370 points, going on to play at Akron before transferring to West Liberty and then Valdosta State. He’s played a season overseas in Spain since graduating and looking to sign his next professional contract.

That’s over 6,200 points among the three siblings, not including her parents, her father Brett playing collegiately at Capital University in Columbus and mother and current head coach of the Lady Indians Billie Jo playing at University of Rio Grande.

“With Blake I think I was more nervous and up tight and just more stressed about the whole process of doing everything right and then he’s going away and all this kind of stuff. With Beau, I was a little more relaxed and a little more okay and think I got this,” Billie Jo Justice said. “It’s funny with time and as you get older, as we prioritize and when you lose people in your life, when you think about that and prioritize things, you always make sure your kids are just being wrapped up and being a mom. Being a mom all the time and you don’t enjoy stuff. Every one of them I’ve tried to enjoy it a little more. With Jacey I feel like I’m finally prioritizing the fact that every day counts and trying to enjoy the moment more.”

After much interest from a variety of universities with a handful of offers, Justice felt Western Carolina was the best fit for her.

”Really relieving to get it done. I was really nervous about coming into the season anyway about possibly not having a season, not being able to have AAU last year. My whole recruitment process throughout the last year had been completely screwed up from it. I was lucky enough to have connections with Western Carolina and Coach Hill and just really found my fit,” Justice said. “The University is in the Smoky Mountains. Love how it sits in a little valley, the scenery is so beautiful.”

Justice is undecided on a major, but is leaning towards a business degree.

Western Carolina sits in Cullowhee, North Carolina and has roughly 12,000 students as a member of the Division I Southern Conference.

“I’m hoping to come in and make an immediate impact. Talking to the coaches that’s the plan, but there’s always coming there into different scenery and away from home. Having that family away from home is going to make it a lot better and getting adjusted to the college game a lot easier,” Justice said.