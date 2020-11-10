Adkins ready for breakout year

The potential has been there for Mason County’s Hannah Adkins.

Glimpses of games where she can be counted on as one of the primary scorers, perimeter threats and rebounders for the Lady Royals. It’s just a matter of being able to do it with more consistency.

Is this the year the junior breaks through?

The Lady Royals sure hope so.

As Adkins approaches her junior season, she has plenty of experience, playing in 45 games from her eighth grade through sophomore year. She averaged 4.7 points per game and 3.0 rebounds per game in her sophomore season in 24 games that was limited at times due to an injury.

She’ll be looked upon to be one of the primary scorers and rebounders on the team and if early practice reports indicate anything, she’s ready for it.

“She’s been really good in practice for us,” Lady Royals coach Brad Cox said. “Dominant at times.”

Showing frustration on the court at times in prior years, Adkins is approaching the season with a new mindset, one that carries a more positive approach.

“I’ve realized that I’ve matured. More positive in practice, lifting people up instead of just getting mad,” Adkins said.

While her perimeter shooting and ability to score will be much needed from a team that lost two of its top three scorers from last season in graduate Haley White and transfer Emma Taylor to Campbell County, Adkins wants to focus more on the defensive end. She stands as one of the team’s tallest players for a team that doesn’t provide an abundance of size up and down the roster.

“I don’t mind it (playing in the post). It was just tough these last two years, everyone else seemed so much bigger. Now I’m up there and feel more comfortable with it and don’t mind it,” Adkins said.

She’s well aware of what’s expected for her.

“I’ve got to work on my defensive game. I have to rebound and guard better. Instead of getting beat, I know I need to be there, be ahead an extra step,” Adkins said, who will be relied on to play post defense a lot more.

Cox knows she’ll be a big factor to the team’s success and while the offensive ability is a bonus, defensively is where Adkins can really help the team succeed.

“When she’s locked in she can cause some havoc on the defensive end with her length. We’re going to need her to rebound and defend for us. Rebounding and our size are probably going to be a disadvantage for us in a lot of matchups, especially in region,” Cox said. “Defense and rebounding will tell the tale of how far we’ll be able to go.”

Adkins led the team in scoring in four games last year, expect that number to increase this season.

“It’s all or nothing for me. All in or nothing,” Adkins said.

The Lady Royals will get tested right away, games against Paris, Bishop Brossart and Rowan County in their first four games of the season. Paris and Brossart are ranked above them in the preseason coaches poll, while Rowan County is expected to be one of the top teams in the 16th Region.