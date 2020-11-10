Kentucky AP Prep Football Polls

LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (13) 5-2 130 1
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 6-1 123 2
3. Lou. Holy Cross – 6-1 95 4
4. Crittenden Co. – 6-2 93 5
5. Paintsville – 5-2 77 6
(tie) Newport Central Catholic – 6-2 77 3
7. Sayre – 8-0 72 7
8. Bethlehem – 5-2 34 9
9. Nicholas Co. – 5-1 26 10
10. Raceland – 4-5 17 8
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 10. Bishop Brossart 10. Russellville 4. Ludlow 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lex. Christian (12) 7-1 138 1
2. Mayfield (2) 7-1 118 2
3. Beechwood – 6-2 111 3
4. Somerset – 5-2 93 4
5. West Carter – 7-1 81 5
6. Danville – 4-2 64 6
7. Breathitt Co. – 4-1 60 7
8. Murray – 5-3 39 8
9. Hancock Co. – 5-1 35 9
10. Middlesboro – 6-1 22 10
Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 5. Caldwell Co. 2. Owensboro Catholic 2.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Elizabethtown (10) 8-0 132 1
2. Ashland Blazer (3) 6-0 128 2
3. Belfry (1) 5-3 103 3
4. Lou. DeSales – 3-2 92 5
(tie) Mercer Co. – 6-1 92 4
6. Bardstown – 6-1 66 6
7. Lou. Christian Academy – 4-2 58 7
8. Taylor Co. – 7-1 44 8
9. Russell – 6-2 32 9
10. Rockcastle Co. – 4-2 13 10
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 6. LaRue Co. 3. Lawrence Co. 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Johnson Central (14) 7-0 140 1
2. Boyle Co. – 7-0 122 2
3. Lou. Central – 5-0 113 3
4. Corbin – 6-1 91 4
5. Lex. Catholic – 5-2 83 6
6. Franklin Co. – 5-1 77 5
7. Russell Co. – 6-0 53 7
8. Holmes – 7-2 45 8
9. Letcher County Central – 5-1 23 9
10. Wayne Co. – 4-3 7 NR
(tie) Knox Central – 5-0 7 NR
Others receiving votes: John Hardin 4. Logan Co. 3. Warren East 1. Hopkinsville 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. South Warren (7) 5-0 130 2
2. Frederick Douglass (5) 4-1 119 3
3. Owensboro (1) 8-0 101 4
4. Cov. Catholic (1) 7-1 100 1
5. Bowling Green – 5-2 92 T5
6. Scott Co. – 6-0 84 T5
7. Pulaski Co. – 7-1 50 7
8. Southwestern – 8-1 45 8
9. North Bullitt – 6-2 23 9
10. Graves Co. – 6-2 15 10
Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 11.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Trinity (14) 6-0 140 1
2. North Hardin – 7-0 126 2
3. Lou. Male – 5-1 105 3
4. Lou. DuPont Manual – 3-1 100 4
5. Lex. Bryan Station – 8-1 84 5
6. Lou. St. Xavier – 3-2 70 6
7. Henderson Co. – 6-1 49 7
8. Lou. Ballard – 2-2 36 8
9. Ryle – 6-3 35 9
10. McCracken County – 4-2 19 10
Others receiving votes: Lex. Paul Dunbar 4. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 1. Campbell Co. 1.
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.