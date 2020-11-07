Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, November 7
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
BOXING
8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (Heavyweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — West Virginia at Texas
ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
ESPN — Michigan State at Iowa
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke
ESPNU — Arkansas State at Louisiana (Lafayette)
FOX — Arizona State at Southern California
FS1 — Michigan at Indiana
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Houston at Cincinnati
CBS — Florida at Georgia
CBSSN — Fresno State at Nevada (Las Vegas)
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Arizona at Utah
FS1 — Texas Tech at Texas Christian
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida State
FOX — Oklahoma State at Kansas State
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado
FS1 — Baylor at Iowa State
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Stanford at Oregon
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State
NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame
SECN — Tenessee at Arkansas
8 p.m.
ESPNU — South Alabama at Coastal Carolina
10:30 p.m.
FS1 —Washington State at Oregon State
CYCLING
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 17, Sequeros to Alto de La Covatilla, 110 miles, (taped)
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
12 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera (Light Heavyweights), Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Sheffield United at Chelsea
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Dynamo Kiev at Barcelona, Group Stage (taped)
6:15 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio
TENNIS
5:45 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 1
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinal 1
10:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinal 2
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 2
6:15 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final —-
Sunday, November 8
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Season Finale 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 5, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)
BOWLING
2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, Centreville, Va.
4 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C.
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State
SECN — Alabama at Georgia
4 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Kentucky
FIGURE SKATING
12 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Cup of China, Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center, Chongqing, China
FISHING
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
GYMNASTICS
5 p.m.
NBCSN — FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition, Tokyo
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 1
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Atlanta, Baltimore at Indianapolis, Detroit at Minnesota, Houston at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Buffalo, Chicago at Tennessee, Carolina at Kansas City, NY Giants at Washington
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at LA Chargers
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Dallas, Miami at Arizona
8:20 p.m.
NBC — New Orleans at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:15 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City
3:30 p.m.
ABC — MLS: New England at Philadelphia
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at LA FC
TENNIS
6:15 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds