Royals frozen by Custard

Harrison County’s Tayshaun Custard runs away from Mason County’s Terrell Henry (5) and Ethan Jefferson (39) for one of his five touchdowns on the night. Custard set an all-time program single-game rushing record with 352 rushing yards in the game. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Coming into Friday’s contest with Harrison County, Mason County knew they needed to control the line of scrimmage to have a chance.

They struggled to do so and it opened up some running lanes making for a pretty special night for a Thorobreds player.

Harrison’s Tayshaun Custard set a all-time program single-game rushing record with 352 yards on the ground to go with five touchdowns in a 41-8 rout of the Royals.

All four of Custard’s touches went for scores in the second half, his five touchdown rushes accounting for 317 of the 352 yards from 43, 69, 48, 73 and 84 yards out, the record broke Troy Hatfield’s 323 rushing yards in a game, according to WCYN’s Jim Swinford.

It was basically off the same play.

”Buck sweep, we call it gringo and that’s a play we have a lot of confidence in,” Thorobreds coach Marshall Graham said. “Tay understands it now, believes in it. It used to be when he was a young sophomore he would just take it outside no matter what. You saw the cut, the north-south cut and went to the cutback lane. He knows it now, he’s a senior and he was ready for it tonight. Had really good blocking so it just worked out.”

After Custard’s first four carries went for 35 yards, “Gringo” helped etch his name in the Thorobreds record book.

“That will really give him a lot of confidence going into next week,” Graham said.

The ‘Breds racked up 571 rushing yards in the game on 46 attempts without attempting a pass in the contest.

It just wasn’t needed.

“I was afraid of that coming in, especially as thin as we are up front. It was tough sledding, tried to play a few different things up front, there just wasn’t a whole lot we could do with that front,” Royals coach Jonathan Thomas said. “Their size and strength played a big part in it. Last week we were at least able to stalemate them up front, tonight that was tough to do. We were just outmatched in a lot of spots and sometimes it’s just not your night and tonight wasn’t ours.”

On the other end while the Royals were slow out of the gate without a first down on their first three possessions, the offense started to come to life towards the end of the first half but struggled to finish drives, four of them ending with no points inside the Thorobreds 30.

“Just kind of what they did defensively and what we do offensively. We kind of are who we are and we can’t necessarily re-invent ourselves. I kind of figured they would basically trap us in a box. Flatten the line out, cover up as many people as they can, run some guys off the edges and kind of make us pick our seams and keep us in that box,” Thomas said.

By the time Caden Clark-Roberts ripped off a 73-yard touchdown for the Royals only score of the night, the game was already decided with a Thorobreds running clock and a lead of 41-0 in the fourth.

They’ll need to learn from this one quickly, next week the start of the postseason.

“Any loss you have to learn from it all. We just have to make sure hit reset and we have to make sure we don’t have a hangover next week. Next week we’re 0-0 and next week it’s win or go home. We just figure it out, we learn from it, pick out the good things and we move on,” Thomas said.

Mason County will host Pendleton County next week to open up the playoffs, a team they defeated 47-14 in the regular season on September 25. The Wildcats defeated Powell County 44-39 on Friday to secure the No. 3 seed in the Class 3A, 6th District.

With multiple teams dropping out of the postseason due to COVID related issues, Thomas knows each day can’t be taken for granted.

“I do think us being together and being here at least gives them the time period during the day they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing so we can continue to play. I don’t know there’s a whole lot that we can do to stop or slow any of this down. We all kind of knew this was inevitable and it was going to get to where it got. I think we went red today. As far as I know coming from the KHSAA we’re all going to get to play in the playoffs and move forward and finish. We just have to make sure we’re all wearing masks, still cleaning footballs, still following guidelines, still spacing as much as we can. It’s not easy, we’ve somewhat adapted to it, but it’s probably more important now then it ever has been,” Thomas said.

The winner of Royals-Wildcats will then take on the Powell County at Fleming County winner for the district championship November 20.

The Royals tallied 234 yards in the game, 65 in the passing game and 169 in the run game. Clark-Roberts had 88 yards rushing on five carries, Brandon Dearing with 79 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Terrell Henry finished 6-of-14 passing for 68 yards, Brady Sanders his top target with three receptions for 48 yards.

Harrison County improved to 5-3 with the victory as they’ll head into the postseason next week to face Rowan County in Morehead for the Class 4A, 6th District playoff opener.

After Custard’s record-setting night, LaDarius Conner had 88 rushing yards, Devin Lewis with 85 as the trio did the bulk of the groundwork on the night.

“Some really good blocking at the point of attack and just blessed to have some of the lineman we do,” Graham said.

THOROBREDS 41, ROYALS 8

HARRISON COUNTY — 7-7-20-7 — 41

MASON COUNTY — 0-0-0-8 — 8

Scoring Plays

1st Quarter

(HC) Conner 4-yard run (3:44) Anness kick

2nd Quarter

(HC) Custard 43-yard run (1:45) Anness kick

3rd Quarter

(HC) Custard 69-yard run (9:46) kick blocked

(HC) Custard 48-yard run (2:08) Lewis run

(HC) Custard 73-yard run (:59) run failed

4th Quarter

(HC) Custard 84-yard run (8:29) Anness kick

(MC) Caden Clark-Roberts 73-yard run (6:39) Clark-Roberts run

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Harrison 0, Mason 65 (Henry 6/14, Adams 1/1)

Rushing Yards: Harrison 571 (Custard 9-352, Conner 10-88, Lewis 14-85, Mitchell 4-35, Smiley 2-20, K. Custard 5-7, Tucker 1-3, White 1-(minus) 19), Mason 169 (Caden Clark-Roberts 5-88, Dearing 14-79, Adams 5-7, Pugh 1-1, Henry 7-(minus) 6)

Receiving: Harrison N/A, Mason (B. Sanders 3-48, Chad Clark-Roberts 3-12, Riggs 1-5)

Turnovers: Harrison 0, Mason 0

Penalties: Harrison 8-53, Mason 3-35

Records: Harrison County 5-3, Mason County 4-3