HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Shelby Valley rattles off 43 unanswered to top Fleming

November 6, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Justin Holbrook For The Ledger Independent
Fleming County wide receiver Logan Pinkley sheds a tackle against Shelby Valley Friday night. Pinkley scored a touchdown on the night, but the Panthers fell to the Wildcats 43-27. (Justin Holbrook)

Fleming County wide receiver Logan Pinkley sheds a tackle against Shelby Valley Friday night. Pinkley scored a touchdown on the night, but the Panthers fell to the Wildcats 43-27. (Justin Holbrook)

ROBINSON CREEK — Prior to Friday’s game featuring Fleming County and Shelby Valley, Panther coach Bill Spencer was worried about how his team would start.

Not only were the Panthers over three hours from home, but it had been three weeks since the Panthers saw live action.

But it wasn’t the start Fleming County needed to worry about, it was the rest of the game. After racing out to a 27-0 lead, the Panthers surrendered 43-unanswered points and fell to Shelby Valley 43-27.

Fleming County appeared to be heading for a running clock, leading 27-0 early in the second quarter. But things started to turn around for Shelby Valley. With 6:28 to play in the first half, the Wildcats got on the board as Freshman quarterback Russ Osborne tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Pallotta to trim the Panther lead to 27-7.

Things started to crumble for Fleming County as the Wildcats recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. The Wildcats capitalized as Osborne found Pallotta again, this time from 29-yards out, making the score 27-13.

Shelby Valley (7-2) climbed within a score, with 1:11 to play in the first half, as Osborne threw a 30-yard scoring strike to Lincoln Billiter, trimming the deficit to six, at 27-21.

On the ensuing possession, Pallotta made another big play for the Wildcats, this time from the defensive end. Palotta stripped the ball from Panther quarterback Buddy Morgan and ran the ball 71-yards for the score. The Wildcats went for two and took a 29-27 lead into the half.

Shelby Valley scored twice in the third quarter on the Wildcats’ opening drive, Osborne found Keian Worrix for a 12-yard TD pass, giving the Wildcats a 35-27 lead, with 9:31 to play in the third quarter. Shelby Valley scored the final time in the fourth quarter, as Worrix ran it in from 18-yards out, making the final score 43-27.

Fleming County (3-3) started the game strong. The Panthers got on the board with 7:40 to play in the first quarter, as Morgan threw a nine-yard scoring strike to Levi Denton, giving the Panthers a 7-0 lead.

Fleming County continued to stay hot early. The Panthers scored on the first two plays of the second quarter. On the first play of the second stanza, Morgan threw a 53-yard TD pass to Payton Roark, giving the Panthers a 13-0 advantage.

On Shelby Valley’s first offensive play of the second quarter, Jaden Argo intercepted Osborne’s pass and took it 30-yards for the score, extending the Panther lead to 19-0.

The Panthers continued to stay hot as as Morgan threw a 39-yard pass to Logan Pinkley, widening the lead to 27-0, with 9:03 to play in the first half.

Trending Recipes