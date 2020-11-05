Polar Bear blunders create Bluejackets blowout

BROOKSVILLE – Early on, there were no signs of rust from the Bracken County football team, having played their first game in 27 days on Thursday night.

But as the game wore on, those signs came back to haunt the Polar Bears.

Six first half turnovers plagued Bracken County in a 52-6 loss to Nicholas County in the Polar Bears first and only home game of the season.

What was a 14-6 ballgame with just 3:30 left before half, quickly turned into a 38-6 game by halftime, the Polar Bears hitting a rough stretch where they turned the ball over three times in five plays, the Bluejackets capitalizing on all the miscues with scores.

“That really kind of broke our backs. We were playing so well to that point. Then you start getting into the turnovers and that will kill any team. You go up against a team like Nicholas County and you can’t have turnovers,” Polar Bears coach Tim Carver said.

Having not seen another jersey besides their own the last four weeks in practice, the Polar Bears looked determined to take the field and make a competitive game out of it Thursday night. They went into the second quarter scoreless with the 5-1 Bluejackets before Zach Newell’s one-yard run off a Polar Bears (1-4) turnover made it 6-0 in the opening minutes of the second.

“It was 0-0 after the first quarter, thought this would be a hell of a game. We were playing as well as I’ve ever seen them,” Carver said.

The Bluejackets, not normally known for their passing ability, have shown the capability to sling it around a little this year, Tate Letcher doing so Thursday with 121 passing yards and three touchdown passes, the first passing score giving the Bluejackets a 14-0 lead with a 18-yard pass to Brayson Ring.

“We have been more as the year went on, we’ve been more balanced. if we’re moving the chains running it we’re going to stick with it,” Bluejackets coach Robert Hopkins said. “That’s our motto…play hard, hit hard. We like that hard, aggressive smashmouth football. But we’ve got some kids with good hands and Tate does a good job throwing it. So we’re able to mix it up if we have to.”

The Polar Bears were able to respond on the legs of Payton Gilvin, a 58-yard rush setting up a five-yard touchdown run from the junior tailback four plays later to make it 14-6.

A fumble quickly gave the ball back to the Polar Bears near midfiled with less than 3:30 to go in the half, but a fumble on the very next play, the Polar Bears fourth turnover of the night already quickly changed things.

Letcher ran one in from 46 yards on and more blunders continued for Bracken, a pick-six by Spencer Neace followed by another fumble setting up a Letcher 35-yard TD toss to Ring to quickly make it 38-6 and the game out of hand before halftime.

“How many bad things can you have happen in that short amount of time? You can’t make some of that stuff up,” Carver said. “The thing I was happy most about them is they still didn’t give up. Yeah your heads are down after a sequence like that. But they fought all the way to the end and it just seemed like when it rained it poured.”

The Bluejackets added two more scores in the second half, one on a Letcher pass to Seth Tincher for 31 yards and Blake Applegate with a 10-yard run in the fourth to close it out.

The win gives the Bluejackets the No. 2 seed in the Class A, 5th District as they head to the playoffs next week and were informed earlier in the day they’ll get a bye in their first game due to Paris, the No. 3 seed in the district, forfeiting the game due to a player testing positive for COVID-19 and the team needing to quarantine, ending their season. The Bluejackets defeated the Greyhounds 27-20 last week, but won’t get another chance at them.

They’ll await the winner of Bracken County at Bishop Brossart, the Polar Bears with the No. 4 seed while the Mustangs hold the top spot. Brossart defeated Bracken County 34-6 back on October 9.

Gilvin led the Polar Bears attack with 104 rushing yards on 18 carries. They struggled to get much elsewhere, tallying 98 total yards in the game and were unable to pick up a first down on three second half possessions.

“Defense really stepped up tonight. After they had that one drive, we really challenged them. No. 8 (Gilvin) he’s the second best back we’ve faced all year with the exception that the back Ludlow has,” Hopkins said. “He’s a good running back and we challenged our defense to stop him after that.”

On top of Letcher’s 121 passing yards, he also ran it for 70 yards while Newell tallied 82 yards on the ground for the Bluejackets on 15 carries. Nicholas County ended with 335 total yards in the contest.

BLUEJACKETS 52, POLAR BEARS 6

NICHOLAS COUNTY – 0-38-6-8 — 52

BRACKEN COUNTY – 0-6-0-0 — 6

Scoring Plays

2nd Quarter

(NC) Newell 1-yard run (11:12) kick failed

(NC) Letcher 18-yard pass to Ring (7:34) Letcher pass to Switzer

(BC) Gilvin 5-yard run (3:29) run failed

(NC) Letcher 46-yard run (3:01) Letcher run

(NC) Neace 25-yard interception return (1:29) Letcher run

(NC) Letcher 25-yard pass to Ring (1:13) Letcher pass to Watkins

3rd Quarter

(NC) Letcher 31-yard pass to Tincher (4:59) pass failed

4th Quarter

(NC) Applegate 10-yard run (8:30) Saucedo run

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Nicholas 121 (Letcher 7/14), Bracken 10 (Gilvin 1/1, Wilson 0/2)

Rushing Yards: Nicholas 214 (Newell 15-82, Letcher 4-70, Applegate 6-49, Saucedo 3-13), Bracken 88 (Gilvin 18-104, Pulaski 2-(minus) 2, Wilson 7-(minus) 14)

Receiving: Nicholas (Ring 4-63, Tincher 1-31, Watkins 2-27), Bracken (Pulaski 1-10)

Turnovers: Nicholas 2, Bracken 6

Penalties: Nicholas 3-25, Bracken 6-45

Records: Nicholas County (5-1, 2-1), Bracken County (1-4, 0-3)