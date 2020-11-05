Kachler KHSAA Coach of the Year

Mason County track and field and cross country coach Mark Kachler has been named the 2019-20 KHSAA girls’ track and field Coach of the Year.

Without an outdoor season in the spring, the award relates to Kachler’s success and dedication over the years with the program.

“I was eating lunch with my wife and didn’t know anything about it. Was getting messages and didn’t know what I was getting congratulated for,” Kachler said. “Success breeds success. The success that the kids have had and continue to have adds to the desirability of the sport. We just try to keep as entertaining and fun with the kids.”

Kachler took over the cross country program in 2000 and has coached both since, first as an assistant with the track and field program before taking over for Mike Stanley in 2002-03.

He’s had high participation in both the cross country and track and field girls programs for years and his ways of finding athletes’ best chances to excel in numerous events in track and field has the team primed to be a strong competitor when it matters.

“It’s a little bit of trial and error, especially in the indoor season with the experimental phase. You have to manage multiple areas simultaneously and you have to have really good assistant coaches and I’ve been blessed to have that,” Kachler said. “You’ve got long and short distance running, throws, jumps. It takes a lot of people and you need good coaches. It’s also a huge benefit to have experienced, well-rounded kids.”

The girls’ track and field program continues to be a force in the region and on the state level in Class AA. While there was no outdoor season in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the indoor track and field team placed second in the state in Class AA for the sixth straight year. The Lady Royals placed 13th at the 2019 Class AA state meet with several medalists at the meet and shared the Class AA, Region 5 title with Ashland Blazer.

The cross country team dissolved in the 80’s when soccer was introduced to the school, but Kachler resurrected it in 2000, wanting his daughter to do something in the fall before track and field season.

They’ve claimed three podium finishes over the last three years with a third place and two fourth place finishes at the Class AA cross country meet.

Per the KHSAA press release: As part of its annual awards program, the National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association recognizing Coach of the Year honorees for each state. Those named Coach of the Year at the state level then advance for consideration for Sectional Coach of the Year honors. Winners are chosen through a combination of their coaching accomplishments as well as their contributions outside of competition to help grow their respective sport.

The NFHS, which has been recognizing coaches through an awards program since 1982, honors coaches in the top 10 girls sports and top 10 boys sports (by participation numbers), and in two “other” sports – one for boys and one for girls – that are not included in the top 10 listings. The NFHS also recognizes a spirit coach as a separate award category. Winners of NFHS awards must be active coaches during the year for which they receive their award.

The next award level after state coach of the year is sectional coach of the year. The NFHS is divided into eight geographical sections. They are as follows: Section 1 – Northeast (CT, ME, MA, NH, NJ, NY, RI, VT); Section 2 – Mideast (DE, DC, KY, MD, OH, PA, VA, WV); Section 3 – South (AL, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN); Section 4 – Central (IL, IN, IA, MI, WI); Section 5 – Midwest (KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD); Section 6 – Southwest (AR, CO, NM, OK, TX); Section 7 – West (AZ, CA, HI, NV, UT); and Section 8 – Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY).

The NFHS Coaches Association has an advisory committee composed of a chair and eight sectional representatives. The sectional committee representatives evaluate the state award recipients from the states in their respective sections and select the best candidates for the sectional award in each sport category. The NFHS Coaches Association Advisory Committee then considers the sectional candidates in each sport, ranks them according to a point system, and determines a national winner for each of the 20 sport categories, the spirit category and two “other” categories.