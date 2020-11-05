Sports on TV

It’s the regular season finale for Bracken County Thursday night and…their first home game.

Yes, that’s right.

The Polar Bears will finally be hosting a home football game in Brooksville nine weeks into the abbreviated season.

Marred with COVID-19 issues from either themselves or opponents, Bracken County has had to cancel their first four home games of the season. In what was originally scheduled for an eight-game regular season, the Polar Bears have just four games under their belt so far.

It started September 18 when they were slated to host Jackson County. Nope, canceled thanks to the Generals being in the red on the COVID state map. Then a home game with Clinton County was scheduled for October 16, more red, another cancellation.

Finally came an October 23 contest with Nicholas County, a district game, but once again, more red and another one called off. October 30 against Newport? Nope, this time Bracken County being in the red and game called off.

Now here we are, a make-up date with Nicholas County comes November 5 in Brooksville.

“It’s been crazy,” simply put by Polar Bears head coach Tim Carver.

“It’s been a real challenge to hold everything together. It seems like other teams across the state are in similar situations. You miss a game and then come back to practice, miss another game, come back to practice and miss another game. A lot of people have told me we’re lucky we have anyone left.”

With a team that started with just 28 players, Carver feels fortunate the majority are still there. Beating on each other in practice without a game for 27 days can’t be easy. They’ve lost just four players throughout the season.

Mix in some of those days where players are in quarantine or out for injury, Carver’s 20-plus years of coaching has almost had to have been thrown out the window in ways of getting practice in.

“We’ve had a lot of days where we’ve had kids in quarantine where we’ve had to go just shorts and shoulder pads because of numbers or just go to the weight room or watch film,” Carver said. “You’re just used to things where you go down and have practice every day throughout the week and a game on Friday.”

The four games Bracken County has played is tied for the second least amount with 15 others throughout the state. Only one teams across the state has played less than four regular season games, Clinton County with three.

Thursday will be the Polar Bears Senior Night and Homecoming all in one.

“Oh God yeah we’re excited. The kids are excited to finally be playing at home,” Carver said.

Heading into the matchup at 1-3 with the Bluejackets (4-1), the outcome won’t matter as much as being able to just get on the field. The Polar Bears are locked into the No. 4 seed in the Class 1A, 5th District and a road matchup to open up the playoffs at Bishop Brossart next week.

Nicholas County will present a tough challenge with their physicality and while the Polar Bears will be rusty with their last game being October 9, the Bluejackets have only played one game in that timeframe, a 27-20 victory over Paris last week.

“They’re always a tough team. They’re always going to be one of those teams that likes to power it at you and defensively they are always going to be tough, physical kids,” Carver said.

Bracken County has shown improvement from a season ago in which they went 0-11. They won their opener against Trimble County (28-0) and have competed in their three losses to Dayton (30-8 loss), Paris (20-8 loss) and Bishop Brossart (34-6 loss). Last season in eight of their 11 games, they had a running clock put on them, something that hasn’t happened yet this year.

“While still similar to last year in terms of falling down in the early quarters, we’ve been able to adjust throughout the game and keep things closer,” Carver said. “The kids realize they can play with these teams and get the job done and that’s given us steam in some games.”

They can point to Payton Gilvin and Caleb Jefferson for their competitiveness. Gilvin has complied 715 rushing yards in four games, averaging nearly 180 yards a game on the ground. Jefferson has spearheaded the defense, totaling 33 tackles, five for loss and two fumble recoveries.

“Both of them have great work ethics. They’re seeing the success because of how hard they work,” Carver said. “It’s not just them either. We’ve got kids still showing up an hour before practice, lifting weights, getting reps in.”

Come Thursday night, the Polar Bears will he happy to see an opponents jersey opposite of them. It’s been too long.

“They’re just tired of hitting each other. It’s similar to two-a-days in the summer where you do it for a month before you play anybody,” Carver said.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.