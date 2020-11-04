Decker, Henderson, Bisotti named to All-State team

November 03, 2020
LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (7) 5-2 115 1
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (3) 6-1 107 5
3. Newport Central Catholic (1) 6-1 103 2
4. Lou. Holy Cross (2) 5-1 86 3
5. Crittenden Co. – 6-2 78 6
6. Paintsville – 5-2 64 4
7. Sayre – 7-0 57 8
8. Raceland – 4-4 41 7
9. Bethlehem – 5-2 26 9
10. Nicholas Co. – 4-1 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 8. Bishop Brossart 6. Dayton 6. Russellville 5. Ludlow 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lex. Christian (11) 7-1 128 1
2. Mayfield (2) 7-1 116 2
3. Beechwood – 6-2 105 4
4. Somerset – 5-2 79 3
5. West Carter – 7-1 69 7
6. Danville – 4-2 55 8
7. Breathitt Co. – 4-1 54 5
8. Murray – 5-3 38 10
9. Hancock Co. – 5-1 30 6
10. Middlesboro – 6-1 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 9. Caldwell Co. 5. Walton-Verona 4. Shelby Valley 3.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Elizabethtown (8) 8-0 122 1
2. Ashland Blazer (3) 6-0 120 2
3. Belfry (2) 5-3 93 3
4. Mercer Co. – 5-1 84 5
5. Lou. DeSales – 2-2 79 4
6. Bardstown – 6-1 57 8
7. Lou. Christian Academy – 4-2 54 9
8. Taylor Co. – 7-1 45 10
9. Russell – 5-2 39 6
10. Rockcastle Co. – 4-2 15 7
Others receiving votes: LaRue Co. 4. Glasgow 3.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Johnson Central (13) 7-0 130 1
2. Boyle Co. – 6-0 115 2
3. Lou. Central – 5-0 102 3
4. Corbin – 6-1 92 4
5. Franklin Co. – 4-1 76 5
6. Lex. Catholic – 4-2 62 6
7. Russell Co. – 6-0 52 7
8. Holmes – 6-2 36 8
9. Letcher County Central – 5-1 18 10
10. Logan Co. – 4-2 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 10. Knox Central 7. John Hardin 2. Allen Co.-Scottsville 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Cov. Catholic (10) 7-0 125 1
2. South Warren – 5-0 111 2
3. Frederick Douglass (2) 4-1 97 3
4. Owensboro (1) 8-0 87 5
5. Bowling Green – 5-2 79 4
(tie) Scott Co. – 6-0 79 6
7. Pulaski Co. – 7-1 49 7
8. Southwestern – 7-1 37 9
9. North Bullitt – 5-2 24 8
10. Graves Co. – 6-2 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 12. Greenwood 1. South Oldham 1.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Trinity (13) 6-0 130 1
2. North Hardin – 7-0 117 2
3. Lou. Male – 5-1 96 3
4. Lou. DuPont Manual – 3-1 88 4
5. Lex. Bryan Station – 7-1 79 5
6. Lou. St. Xavier – 3-2 66 6
7. Henderson Co. – 5-1 50 7
8. Lou. Ballard – 2-2 34 8
9. Ryle – 5-3 27 9
10. McCracken County – 4-2 20 10
Others receiving votes: Dixie Heights 3. Lex. Paul Dunbar 3. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 1. Apollo 1.
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.