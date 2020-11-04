Remembering Wayne Bell

One of the Pioneers of Lexington television was Wayne Bell who had connections to our area as he was born and raised in Adams County and started out at WFTM.
Bell, after serving in the Army, went to work for WFTM and stayed at the station until he began his TV career with WLEX in Lexington. Bell joined WLEX in 1958 about three years after Lexington’s first TV station signed on. He did a variety of jobs, from selling advertisements and holding the job of sports director and also the weatherman. Bell might be best remembered for hosting a weekly interview show with University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach Adolph Rupp.
As host of the Adolph Rupp Show for many years, Wayne set up a signal for the Baron as when Rupp wanted the subject changed, he would give Wayne a swift kick under the table. The Adams County native also hosted a children’s show called Cousin Wayne and the Bunkhouse. He left Channel 18 to work with KET but returned to WLEX to do special projects. After his retirement, he was a fixture at Lexington Catholic tournaments and like he did in early TV he helped out in any way they needed him.
The answer to last week’s question was Tom Thacker, who was a native of Covington played on two NCAA championships teams at University of Cincinnati and then won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics and later an ABA title with the Indiana Pacers.
The first to answer were Brennan Ivory, Randy Harrison, Kevin Adams along with Tom Posey, Greg Himes and Mallory Denham. This week’s trivia question pertains to a college basketball player from Ohio.
This player scored over 100 points in a college basketball game.
Name the player and the Ohio college he played for?
This week’s picks: (Last week 14-4, YTD: 92-31, 75%)
Iowa State over Baylor: High scoring game will go to Iowa State.
Miami (Fla) over North Carolina State: The Canes will get out the turnover chain four times in this one.
Texas over West Virginia: The Longhorns won a thriller last week and the swag continues.
Arkansas over Tennessee: I believe in the Hogs to win this one by two.
Marshall over Massachusetts: If you get the chance, tune into a Marshall game.
Texas A&M over South Carolina: The Aggies will be in for a battle, but pull away for a seven-point win.
Cincinnati over Houston: The Bearcats defense this year is amazing.
Penn State over Maryland: The Nittany Lions get their first victory of the year, that just doesn’t sound right.
Oklahoma over Kansas: This is a Big 12 mismatch as the Sooners will roll.
Florida over Georgia: I take the Gators over the Dogs for the upset.
Mississippi State over Vanderbilt: I don’t think the Commodores will win a game this year.
Florida Atlantic over WKU: The Toppers defense will have problems in this one.
Ohio State over Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are the latest victim as the Buckeyes are rolling.
Virginia over Louisville: The Cards have injury and Covid problems on both sides of the ball.
Clemson over Notre Dame: No Trevor Lawrence as this game will come down to coaching, I take Dabo.
Oregon over Stanford: The Pac 12 gets underway as the Ducks win their opener.
USC over Arizona State: The Trojans open with a win, but it will be ugly.
Indiana over Michigan: A few weeks ago, this would be considered a huge upset.
Minnesota over Illinois: The Gophers need this game.
North Carolina over Duke: Big rival game on tobacco road, but I pick the Heels by eight.
Iowa over Michigan State: The Spartans nailed a big win last week, but I take the Hawkeyes.
EKU over Stephen F. Austin: I take the Colonels over the Lumberjacks by two.