Knox moves inside NAIA top 50

The men’s golf program at Shawnee State used their fourth place finish at the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview to close out the fall in a respectable 33rd place in the latest GolfStat NAIA Team Rankings, while BJ Knox used his second place finish in the event to jump all the way inside the national top 50 in the GolfStat NAIA Individual Rankings as released by the service Wednesday afternoon.
Shawnee State, who posted three invitational wins, a second place and two fourth place finishes in their six tournaments over the fall schedule, are one of five Mid-South Conference teams who held serve inside the national top 35.
Nationally, the Bears’ 33rd place ranking only trails Campbellsville (12th), Cumberland, Tenn. (17th), Lindsey Wilson (18th), and Cumberlands, Ky. (32nd). Freed-Hardeman (43rd), Martin Methodist (49th), and Georgetown (50th) all rank inside the national top 50.
Individually, Knox made another 20-player jump in the rankings to nestle himself inside the national top 50 from an individual standpoint.
The Maysville native posted top-10 finish in all six of the tournaments he participated in:
— SSU Invitational, 9/18/20: T-8th/one-day, three-over 75
— Bill Bockwitz Spring Arbor University Classic, 9/21-9/22/20: T-7th, three-day, four-over 220
— MVNU Fall Invitational, 10/3/20: 1st, five-under 139
— Golden Bear Classic, 10/16/20: T-2nd, two-over 74 (lost in two-hole playoff)
— Roger Merb Invitational, 10/19-10/20/20: T-4th, two-under 142
— Mid-South Conference Fall Preview, 10/26-10/27/20: 2nd, three-under 141 (lost in one-hole playoff)
Along with Knox, Elijah McCarty maintained his national top 150 ranking, coming in at No. 142 in the latest individual rankings. McCarty won the season-opening SSU Fall Invitational (four-under 68), finished seventh alongside Knox with his three-day, four-over 220, tied for second alongside Knox with a two-over 74 and finished in a tie for second at the Roger Merb Invitational, shooting a career-low 67 on Day One and posting a 70 on Day Two to notch a seven-under 137.
As a team, Shawnee State, in addition to already setting the lowest 18-hole (282) and 36-hole (569) scores in school history, currently holds the lowest season scoring average for any team in school history with a 297.9 average scorecard per 18 holes. Knox and McCarty also co-own the best 54-hole score in school history (220) while Knox has the lowest scoring average in school history, at 71.9.