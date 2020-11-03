Girls 10th Region Coaches Association Preseason Top 10

November 3, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Bishop Brossart’s Marie Kiefer was selected to the preseason All-Region first team by the 10th Region Coaches Association. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

1. Bishop Brossart

2. George Rogers Clark

3. Paris

4. Bourbon County

5. Campbell County

6. Scott

7. Mason County

8. Montgomery County

9. Harrison County

10. Nicholas County

