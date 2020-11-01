Augusta caps season with best ever finish at state

PARIS — Bolstered by its first regional title, Augusta’s historic cross country season continued at Saturday’s KHSAA Class A State Cross Country Championship on the new Bourbon County Cross Country Course.

Coach Tim Litteral wanted a top-15 finish and hoped to place as high as in the top 10. He nearly got his wish as the Augusta boys claimed 11th.

Before the race, Litteral learned that meet officials had slightly altered the course and added approximately 100 meters to avoid some areas that potentially could cause problems and were mucked up by soggy conditions worsened by Friday’s Class AA meet.

Due to Covid-19, the races were run in three waves, with the runners in each flight determined by their finish at the regional meets.

“We thought if we ran really well, we might be able to crack the top 10. When you’re in the race, it’s kind of hard to judge things. I thought we were running a little bit slow and I guess we did, but the course being a bit longer would explain that,” Litteral said. “Ultimately saying we placed 11th, one point away from getting in the 10th spot (I) ended up being pretty pleased with the performances for today. I’d say if you factor in the 100 meter extra length, it’s probably about what we’ve been running at our season bests this year.”

It was just the second state-championship appearance for an Augusta team entry and the second time both the Panthers and Lady Panthers had individual representatives compete.

Emma Young placed 75th in 2017 and that year’s boys’ team was 33rd.

Erase those marks. Augusta has new records to put in their place.

In addition to the boys’ 11th-place team finish, eighth-grader Braylie Curtis crossed the line in 30th in the girls’ race.

“I really just wanted to get out strong and hit the hills pretty hard and get around people,” Curtis said. “I really just wanted to come in and ‘pr’. But before we started, we realized (the course) was a little bit longer, but I still got (a time) in the 21’s, so I was pretty proud of that. I almost ‘pr’ed’ even with a longer course.”

Curtis posted a time of 22:18.74.

“(Braylie) always kind of puts herself in a good position. … In the wave, she was up around 36th and by the end of (the race) she’d worked her way down to the 20s. And she’s kind of done that all year,” Litteral said. “She puts herself in a decent position and then works her way up throughout the race and that’s the same strategy she used today.”

The best individual finish among those on the 2017 Panther squad was 129th. Saturday, five of Augusta’s six boys bettered that mark.

“I think the strategy held pretty close, especially on the boys’ side. The big thing was the pack running. And our guys, just like they did at the region, … the first four for us were right in there together,” Litteral said. “So, they held together tight and that was important to push one and other, but we knew the strategy of this course for the most part. We knew the hills and the vast majority of it was the exact same as the last time (we ran here), and I think that certainly gives you a benefit in a here big race like today.”

As he did at the regional championship, Bryant Curtis paced the boys’ team. However, that was not the case the whole race. He trailed Connor Snapp for most of the way.

The Panther freshman finished 58th in 18:55. Snapp, the team’s lone qualifier in 2019, covered the course in 19:04 to place 69th. As a freshman last fall, Snapp was 74th in 18:49.36.

“Bryant ran well. He didn’t lead his team the entire race, but he stuck with it and by the end he did lead the team across the finish line,” Litteral said. “Bryant is just a really hard worker and he’s really driven to want to succeed in this sport.”

It was the third meet for Augusta on the Bourbon County course, so Bryant Curtis used that knowledge to his advantage.

“My strategy for the first mile was to get out strong, start getting around people so I don’t get caught up in the mix. And the second mile, I just started to pull away from anybody I could. And then at the end, go all out and finish strong,” he said. “Most of the hills I would have to go up as hard as I could to take advantage of (my opportunity to pass) others.

“I feel like I could have done better, but I’m just glad our team could stay strong and finish great,” he added.

Curtis’ finish was the best for an Augusta boy since Camryn Snapp placed 31st in 2015. Snapp also was 13th in 2014 and 32 in 2013.

Twins Michael and Matthew Jones were second and third on the team Saturday, with Michael taking 61st in 18:59 and Matthew claiming 68th in 19:02. Eighth-grader Grayson Miller was next in 126th with a time of 20:03, with eighth-grader Eli Cline placing 233rd in 24:09.

Bracken County also had a runner. Senior Nicholas Cummins finished 81st in his final meet in 19:15.51. It was his fourth appearance at the state championship. He was 53rd last year in 18:19.53, 76th in 2017 and 142nd in 2016.

Louisville Holy Cross was the boys’ team champ for the third straight year. The Cougars recorded 61 points. St. Henry District was second with 83 points, followed by Beechwood with 158 points.

Louisville Holy Cross also had the top two individuals. Josh Meiman won in a time of 16:16.95, while last year’s champ D.K. Schnieders was second in 16:36.83. Connor Hayes of Lexington Christian was third in 16:43.09.

Bishop Brossart’s girls benefited from having the top three individual finishers in their race. The Lady ‘Stangs claimed the team title with 36 points. Kentucky Country Day was second with 96 points, followed by Villa Madonna in third with 118 points.

Brossart’s Claire Curtsinger won the race in 19:42.90, with teammates Amy Klocke (20:05.82) and Sadie Hartig (20:16.82) right behind her.

Without a senior on the squad, Augusta figures to contend for a repeat trip to state. Buoyed by this year’s performance, making it back in the future might become an expectation.

“I don’t know if there was a lot of exceeding (expectations Saturday), but I think they fell where they should have fallen based on their times without going out and running a big personal record day,” Litteral said. “So, I think they just need to use this as a learning experience. This is the first time we ran at the state meet where we’ve really needed to work as a team to try to accomplish something, and I think that’s going to pay off big hopefully heading into next year.”

TEAM STANDINGS

BOYS (TOP 15)

1. Holy Cross (Louisville) — 61

2. St. Henry — 83

3. Beechwood — 158

4. Villa Madonna — 174

5. Bishop Brossart — 220

6. Trimble County — 220

7. Bethlehem — 258

8. Green County — 272

9. Walton-Verona — 298

10. Holy Cross (Covington) — 333

11. Augusta — 334

12. Louisville Collegiate — 344

13. Dawson Springs — 380

14. University Heights — 380

15. Kentucky Country Day — 394

GIRLS (Top 15)

1. Bishop Brossart — 36

2. Kentucky Country Day — 96

3. Villa Madonna — 118

4. Lexington Christian — 128

5. St. Henry — 155

6. Owen County — 263

7. Louisville Collegiate — 273

8. Beechwood — 276

9. Middlesboro — 276

10. Bethlehem — 329

11. Edmonson County — 361

12. Pikeville — 389

13. Bath County — 399

14. Metcalfe County — 401

15. Frankfort — 402