The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (33) 7-0 1515 1

2. Alabama (29) 6-0 1513 2

3. Ohio St. 2-0 1430 3

4. Notre Dame 6-0 1351 4

5. Georgia 4-1 1289 5

6. Cincinnati 5-0 1199 7

7. Texas A&M 4-1 1156 8

8. Florida 3-1 1066 10

9. BYU 7-0 1014 11

10. Wisconsin 1-0 985 9

11. Miami 5-1 946 12

12. Oregon 0-0 831 14

13. Indiana 2-0 765 17

14. Oklahoma St. 4-1 760 6

15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 527 20

16. Marshall 5-0 523 19

17. Iowa St. 4-2 427 23

18. SMU 6-1 420 22

19. Oklahoma 4-2 405 24

20. Southern Cal 0-0 354 21

21. Boise St. 2-0 336 25

22. Texas 4-2 190 –

23. Michigan 1-1 151 13

24. Auburn 4-2 144 –

25. Liberty 6-0 118 –

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 106, Louisiana-Lafayette 101, North Carolina 92, Penn St. 87, Tulsa 73, Army 57, Kansas St. 51, West Virginia 44, Utah 44, Washington 21, Purdue 15, Virginia Tech 11, San Diego St. 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, Wake Forest 5, Michigan St. 4, California 3.