Lady Royals with a third straight podium finish

When Augusta heads to Bourbon County on Saturday for the KHSAA Class A state cross country meet, it gives them a memory of where it all began for them.

Just two weeks ago.

The Panthers cross country team’s emergence in a 14-day span has been quite the accomplishment.

It wasn’t until the KTCCCA Meet of Champions at Bourbon County on October 17 when the Panthers found out what they had, finishing as the fourth best Class A team and four runners in the top 20.

A week later things got even better with a Class A, Region 5 title, even surprising themselves.

What’s followed over the next few days has as the team feeling like kings.

“We’ve ordered a championship banner, t-shirts,” Panthers coach Tim Litteral said, in his 10th season coaching the team.

Even a bite to eat on the school’s dime Thursday in what was Augusta’s first region title in nearly a century for any sport.

“It’s been an exciting few days,” Litteral said.

So after all the hoopla and celebration last Saturday after the region meet, this Saturday comes the time to even further expand their mark on the program. The team has made the state meet just once before, finishing 33rd out of 34 teams. This time around figures to be much better.

Based off current MileSplit rankings, Litteral said the Panthers are ranked between ninth and 11th. He says the goal for them going in is a top 15 finish.

Based off the performance list from last week’s regional meet times across the state, the Panthers could set themselves up nicely with four runners in the top 58 and the fifth at 107th.

The intriguing part about the state meet is those are just times, the unpredictability heading into the state meet with the variety and difficulty from one course to the next.

“We have goals set out and if we can hit them I think we can have a top 15 finish. If we have a really good day, we can hopefully crack the top 10,” Litteral said.

The team of six consists of Bryant Curtis, who has the best performance list time heading into the state meet at 18:19, but teammate Conner Snapp (18:33) has two better times at the Bourbon County course, one they are familiar with having run twice there already this season.

Curtis joined the team this season after transferring over from Bracken County and has exceeded Litteral’s expectations.

“He basically skipped the 19’s this year and has been running in the 18’s all year. His peak last year was at 20:02 and has one race in the 19’s, the rest in the 18’s this year. He’s done really well,” Litteral said.

Snapp is the leader and the one with the most experience, having run in the state meet numerous times before as an individual and when the team qualified in 2017 as a seventh grader.

“He’s continued to be the leader, he’s been to state twice in a row and the only guy with the team when we went there the first time. Conner knows what to expect, leads our stretching and helps get practices started,” Litteral said.

Twin brothers Matthew and Michael Jones are right there behind the two, the Bourbon County meet on October 17 having been the first cross country races they’ve ever ran.

The Jones’ brothers transferred in from Silver Grove when the school dissolved after the 2018-19 school year and played on the basketball team last season. They decided to join the cross country team recently and it’s been a blessing to the Panthers team, one that wasn’t even a full team with just four runners before they joined.

They practiced a few times and have come out like naturals since, both running sub-19 times at the regional meet.

“You could just tell in practice. I tried to phase them in. My initial expectations for them was to run sub-22’s and they come out and run sub-19’s,” Litteral said.

Neither had run cross country before, one running track at Campbell County middle as an eighth grader.

The pieces just lined up correctly with eighth graders Grayson Miller and Eli Cline rounding out the team. Miller is on the edge of the top 100 on the performance list in a time of 19:23 while Cline’s time has him at 22:53.

Augusta runs at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in the first wave, the second wave follows at 10:35 with the final wave to come at 10:40. A total of 253 runners are registered for the Class A boys’ race.

The lone runner for the girls’ team also qualified for the state meet in Braylie Curtis and has also emerged these last few weeks.

Curtis is on the edge of medalist contention, which would need to be in the top 15th as she’s 20th on the performance list, just 10 seconds off from the top 15.

“She is realistically in medal contention if she has a good day. We’re shooting for top 25, if she has a good day she can finish top 15,” Litteral said.

Having ran the course twice this year for the majority of the team outside of the Jones’ adds a plus, the state meet site moving from the Kentucky Horse Park for the first time since 1978.

“I like the setup with the course. It’s coach friendly, you can see them at 1, 2 and 3 mile-mark. That’s sometimes hard to do. This layout is good for coaching standpoint. Other than that it’s your traditional cross country course. Our kids talk about the third mile being the hardest, compared to Mason County’s course and their new route where the first mile is the hardest,” Litteral said.

The girls’ Class A race begins at 11:30 a.m. with Curtis running in the first wave, with the second wave at 11:35 followed by the third wave at 11:40 a.m.

Waves were put in place this season to help create for more social distancing during the meet.

Bracken County’s Nicholas Cummins will also be running in the Class A boys’ race. He’s running in the second wave at 10:35. Cummins was able to shake off an injury that’s plagued his senior season and was able to qualify at last week’s region race at Mason County.

He’s 77th on the performance list with a time of 18:58. In running at the state meet last year, Cummins finished 53rd in a time of 18:19 at the Horse Park. Polar Bears’ Cayden Reed also qualified for the state meet in a time of 19:10 at last week’s regional meet, but has decided not to run this weekend.