Lady Royals with a third straight podium finish

Mason County’s Alyssa Bisotti pushes forward during the KHSAA Class AA state cross country meet on Friday. Bisotti earned a medal wi
PARIS — For the third straight year, Mason County’s girls cross country team is taking home some hardware back to Maysville with them.
The Lady Royals finished fourth in the KHSAA Class AA meet at Bourbon County’s course, the first time since 1978 the state meet wasn’t run at the Kentucky Horse Park.
Mason County was in the mix for a state title with five other teams in what was figured to be a tight competitive race in the team standings and it was.
Christian Academy of Louisville took home first place with 97 points, Highlands in second with 112 points, Scott third with 125 while the Lady Royals had 132 points.
“Very proud of the kids. They left it all out on the course, very high quality field. Lot of depth, anywhere from first to seventh was a toss up and very little margin for error,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said. “The field we were up against today makes for good competition and brings the best out in them.”
Paige Decker earned her third straight medal in the meet, finishing third in a time of 19:47. Decker really came on at the end of the season.
“Credit to Paige and her mental toughness. The first part of the year Layla (Henderson) won all the meets, which was a new experience for her. For her to be able to keep composure, keep her head about her and remain focused is a testament to her and her result today,” Kachler said
Following Decker was Alyssa Bisotti also earning a medal in 13th place in a time of 20:44.
“Both her and Paige were battle tested and that showed today,” Kachler said.
Layla Henderson (21:07) placed 24th, Elizabeth Lavinder (21:22) 30th, Hayden Faris (22:43) 75th, Morgan Carpenter (22:59) 86th and Rachel Payne (23:58) 123rd .
The meet puts an end to their season and one that continues to build the legacy of the program with numerous wins in invitationals throughout the season, a third straight Class AA, Region 6 title and a third straight podium finish.
“From the perspective of meets that they won and they only got beat in two meets this season. It’s the most productive season ever that I’ve had here when you look at the results,” Kachler said.
Highlands Maggie Schroeder won the girls’ race in a time of 19:16, 26 seconds ahead of CAL’s Addi Dewey in second.
In the boys’ Class AA race Mason County’s Carson Adams (18:44) finished 69th in his final race of his cross country career. His teammate and eighth grader DeShawn Overly finished 123rd in a time of 19:34.
Carson ran a super solid race, very happy for him and thankful for his career here with us. DeShawn ran better today than last week at regionals. He’s really come on for us, he’s a basketball player, we don’t get many of those and hope to be able to hang on to him because he has a lot of potential,” Kachler said.
North Oldham won the boys’ AA race with 78 points. Following them was Corbin (133 points), Webster County (136 points) and Boyd County (137 points) as the podium finishers.
Thomas Nelson’s Lane Hoyes won the AA race in a time of 16:21, fighting off Western Hills Griffin Straude in second just .07 seconds behind him.
TEAM STANDINGS
GIRLS (Top 10)
1. Christian Academy-Louisville — 97
2. Highlands — 112
3. Scott — 125
4. Mason County — 132
5. Boyd County — 148
6. North Oldham — 162
7. Bourbon County — 164
8. Corbin — 283
9. Rowan County — 286
10. Taylor County — 293
BOYS (Top 10)
1. North Oldham — 78
2. Corbin — 133
3. Webster County — 136
4. Boyd County — 137
5. Highlands — 174
6. Lexington Catholic — 224
7. Thomas Nelson — 253
8. Trigg County — 267
9. Western Hills — 280
10. Calloway County — 375