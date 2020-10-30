Royals passing attack punishes Powell

STANTON — Explosive plays weren’t necessarily in Mason County’s arsenal their first five games of the season.

They were able to find quite a few Friday night in their 42-6 win over Powell County Friday night in Stanton.

While the run game has been the primary force of production, it was the passing game showing big play capability as they ensured themselves a home playoff game when the postseason begins November 13.

The Royals threw for 237 first half yards and three touchdowns as they were able to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A, 6th District.

“Our big thing was we didn’t necessarily execute that well tonight, but we had some kids make some phenomenal plays tonight. That was what tonight was about,” Royals coach Jonathan Thomas said.

Chad Clark-Roberts was one of those big playmakers, scoring on a pair of receiving touchdowns from 66 and 68 yards from throws by Ashton Adams.

“Getting that first one was big. It really opened up the game, the enthusiasm for the team and I think it definitely did that and just carried on throughout the game,” Adams said.

As has been the case all season, Mason County rotated quarterbacks with Adams and Terrell Henry splitting time, both producing plenty of scoring as the Royals scored on all six possessions in the first half, getting the game to a running clock when Henry hit Isaac Marshall for a 33-yard touchdown in the closing minutes of the second quarter to make it 42-6.

Adams and Henry have taken their roles in stride, alternating possessions throughout the game, staying in rhythm when their number is called.

“Our quarterbacks are getting better and seeing more things. They’ve handled this as well as good as you can rotating series every time. It’s worked for us, it’s been good for us. Sometimes it can be really hard to do, it’s worked for us right now and I do think if someone did develop a hot hand and we’d make that decision,” Thomas said. “But right now it’s giving a guy a series, letting him figure it out, let the next guy get the series and let him figure it out. Some of that gives them a chance to catch their breath in between the times they touch the ball again. Try not to overwhelm them in a sense.”

While the passing game averaged just 65 yards per game in their first five contests, they were able to dial it up showing they can keep the defense guessing.

“The rest of the season we’re probably going to see teams play press man on the outside and try to stop our run, so we got to be able to open up the passing lanes so we can get our guys to run the ball,” Henry said.

Adams favorite target was Chad Clark-Roberts, hitting him twice for touchdown scores, one for 66 yards on the Royals third play from scrimmage, the other 68 yards on a rollout to his right and Clark-Roberts making a highlight-reel catch and taking it the distance from there.

Adams also showed his ability to tuck it and run with a 28-yard touchdown score.

Henry hit Marshall for his TD pass, also running 20 yards for a score.

This all being done a really muddy field, with a lot of rain in the area Thursday and a middle school game being played that night.

“I was worried about the field and if we were able to do anything tonight. I thought we played better on their conditions then they did tonight,” Thomas said.

The defense was nearly unfazed in the first half, a 71-yard Stephen Norris touchdown run their only blemish in the half.

The Pirates were able to put two scores up in the second half on a pair of Jacob Ledford runs with the game well in hand by then.

Now Mason County won’t have to leave Maysville to play football for at least two weeks. They’ll find out their opponent for their home playoff game next week, when the Pirates face Pendleton County, the winner getting the No. 3 seed and having to face the Royals, the loser needing to make a trip to Flemingsburg and take on Fleming County.

“We took care of business. Took care of business on third down tonight and told our kids defensively we need to make sure it’s not third and short, we needed to put them in third and long’s and felt like we did that tonight,” Thomas said. “It’s good for our kids to be at home. Traveling in these times right now you never know if you’re going to get to play any week anyway. Hopefully we can beat Covid for at least for a few more weeks.”

Mason County totaled 312 yards from scrimmage, 237 in the air with nearly all of that yardage coming in the first half, having just two possessions in the second half.

Adams threw for 163 yards, Terrell Henry 74.

Caden Clark-Roberts led the rushing attack with 32 yards and a score.

The Royals will host Harrison County in their regular season finale next week.

ROYALS 42, PIRATES 20

MASON COUNTY — 15-27-0-0 — 42

POWELL COUNTY — 0-6-6-8 — 20

Scoring

1st Quarter

(MC) Adams 66-yard pass to Chad Clark-Roberts (9:16) Adams kick

(MC) Henry 20-yard run (2:32) Pugh pass to Chad Clark-Roberts

2nd Quarter

(MC) Adams 28-yard run (10:18) Adams kick

(MC) Caden Clark-Roberts 4-yard run (7:42) kick failed

(PC) Norris 71-yard run (7:26) kick blocked

(MC) Adams 62-yard pass to Chad Clark-Roberts (5:52) kick failed

(MC) Henry 33-yard pass to Marshall (1:42) Henry run

3rd Quarter

(PC) Ledford 2-yard run (1:33) pass failed

4th Quarter

(PC) Ledford 4-yard run (2:30) Charles run

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Mason 234 (Adams 5/5, Henry 4/6), Powell 0

Rushing Yards: Mason 75 (Clark Roberts 6-32, Adams 2-26, Henry 3-14, Dearing 4-3), Powell 214 (Norris 20-128, Charles 10-43, Ledford 7-43)

Receiving: Mason (Clark-Roberts 2-134, B. Sanders 4-52, Marshall 1-33, Riggs 1-21, Osgood 1-4) Powell N/A

Penalties: Mason 5-40, Powell 2-10

Turnovers: Mason 1, Powell 1

Records: Mason County (4-2, 3-1), Powell County (2-3, 1-2)