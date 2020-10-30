KGCA 12th Region All-Region Teams

Lewis County’s Logan Liles is the back-to-back KGCA 12th Region Player of the Year. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

BOYS

Player of the Year: Logan Liles, Lewis County

Coach of the Year: Dalis Burchett, East Carter

All-Region Team

Logan Liles, Lewis County

Logan McCormick, Montgomery County

Dylan Stultz, Greenup County

Logan Shepherd, Mason County

Connor Calhoun, Ashland Blazer

Mason Butler, Mason County

Logan Hughes, Fleming County

Matthew Tomolonis, East Carter

Gunner Cassity, Russell

GIRLS

Player of the Year: Kate Hanni, Ashland Blazer

Coach of the Year: Mark Hanni, Ashland Blazer

All-Region Team

Kate Hanni, Ashland Blazer

Morgan Kennedy, Boyd County

Tessa Liebee, Russell

Bre Boggs, West Carter

Lauren Nolty, East Carter

Carley Cullop, Ashland Blazer

Cambria Burke, Greenup County

Macey Littleton, Mason County

Madison Black, Montgomery County

