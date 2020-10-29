Aiming for the top

The Mason County girls’ cross country team sets out to do something Friday that’s been about 12 years in the making for the program.
Go win a state title.
The Lady Royals are in the running for one when they head to Bourbon County’s course in Paris on Friday for the KHSAA Class AA State Cross Country meet.
“The mindset is really good, as a coaching staff we’ve talked about how relaxed and focused as a group as they seem to be,” coach Mark Kachler said.
They’ll be in the mix with Scott, Highlands, Christian Academy of Louisville, Bourbon County and Boyd County for four podium spots, the Lady Royals hoping to be at the top after third and fourth place finishes the last two seasons.
The move to the Bourbon County course from the Kentucky Horse Park has the state meet run at a different course for the first time since 1978. It’s a move the Lady Royals don’t mind.
“The girls are familiar with it and they enjoy it,” Kachler said. “It honestly is really nice, we never seem to enjoy the Horse Park. Never enjoyed running it. It seems to have a significant mental block about it, glad we don’t have to endure that.”
The Lady Royals seem to be set up nicely. Prior years they were happy to get one runner in the top 15 and be a medalist, this year they have their top four runners in the top 19 of the state’s performance list. If they can remain in similar spots come meet time Friday, it will bode well for their state title aspirations.
Paige Decker and Layla Henderson are expected to be near the front of the lead pack, Alyssa Bisotti and Elizabeth Lavinder not far behind.
“I don’t believe we’ve ever had two medalists in a meet at state, we were lucky to get one. We’re pleased with where we stand as long as we can go out and execute,” Kachler said.
Executing means staying within themselves, according to the coach that’s spearheaded the program since 2000.
“We just can’t get overly hyped or try to do things differently than what we’ve done all year. We want to be at the top of our game and have our best performances, but we don’t want to outrun ourselves,” Kachler said.
The fifth runner for the Lady Royals will be a key one, whether it’s Morgan Carpenter or Hayden Faris. The two are close in times, Carpenter at 55th on the performance list, Faris 66th. That fifth score for the team can be a vital one in the team standings.
“The fifth runner is key for every cross country team and one you rely on. It’s a crucial part and we buy ourselves a lot of leeway having four potential runners as high as we do,” Kachler said.
The Lady Royals will run in the first of three waves on Friday at 5 p.m. The second wave follows at 5:05, the third at 5:10.
Waves were established this year to break the runners up and create more social distancing. Being in the first wave is a plus for the Lady Royals, being in there with the majority of the other top teams.
“Absolutely it’s better being broken into waves, it’s a monumental task to place as a team in the second and third waves,” Kachler said. “Aside from Bourbon, the top five teams are all in our wave. The smaller crowds will make for more head-to-head competition.”
The boys’ AA race takes place first starting at 4 p.m., the second wave goes at 4:05 and the third wave at 4:10.
Mason County’s Carson Adams and DeShawn Overly are the only two area runners in the meet. Adams goes off in the first wave, Overly in the third wave. Adams comes in 62nd on the performance list, Overly 127th.
“Carson wants to have a good race, it’s his senior year and wants to go out on positive note. It’s good he’s in the first wave and will be able to run with most of the fastest people,” Kachler said. “And we like DeShawn in the last wave, it’s a smaller wave. So we’ll try and shoot for him to win or do well with that wave, not have pressure like a normal 200-person state meet race. It will be a tremendous experience for him.”