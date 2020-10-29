Mason-Powell meet Friday for No. 2 seed, home playoff game

Friday night lights are back for some while others are still sidelined due to COVID-19.

Mason County (3-2, 2-1) and especially Powell County (2-2, 1-1) will be excited to kick it off come Friday night at 7:30, the Royals having to miss last week’s matchup between the two due to a positive COVID-19 test on the team.

As for Powell County? They haven’t played since October 2 due to COVID related precautionary measures.

While they both might be rusty to begin, a lot is at stake when the two meet in Stanton.

Both control their own destiny for a home playoff game come November 13. It’s more than likely the two will meet in that postseason matchup as the two and three seeds in the Class 3A, 6th District, Friday’s outcome determining more than likely who will host it.

The Pirates still need a win next week over district foe Pendleton County next week to ensure their No. 2 spot if they win Friday. If they lose both, they’re then looking at the No. 4 seed and a first round matchup with No. 1 seed Fleming County.

For Mason County it’s pretty simple, win Friday and they don’t have to leave Maysville for a little while.

They’d clinch the No. 2 seed in the district, host Harrison County next week in the regular season finale and then host the Powell County-Pendleton County winner on Nov. 13.

The Royals took care of the Pirates twice last year in similar scenarios, needing a win over Powell in the regular season and following it up with their first playoff victory since 2013.

Looking at Friday night’s game, as has been the case in most of the Royals contests, whoever can win at the line of scrimmage and run the football with success will most likely be the winner.

While they’ve been able to move it through the air recently, the ground game is the Royals bread and butter, coming in with 248.4 rushing yards per game to 65 passing yards a game. Brandon Dearing leads the ground attack with 564 rush yards and nine touchdowns while Ashton Adams at the QB spot poses a threat to tuck it and run on any given down and his other QB counterpart Terrell Henry can do the same. Caden Clark-Roberts has also come on out of the backfield and will see his fair share of carries too.

The defense led by senior linebackers Dillon Osgood and Tyler Stice has been solid and they’ll need to bring their hard hats come Friday night.

In their first four games before their four-week long break, it’s no secret what Powell County does…run the ball and run it some more. They average 50 rushing attempts per game while having just 10 passing attempts.

They’ve run it with success, averaging 305.5 rushing yards per contest with seven guys that have at least 11 carries on the season, led by Stephen Norris (64 carries, 362 yards) and Tyler Charles (52 carries, 305 yards).

The Royals have done enough to stop the opponents run game in the majority of their contests, allowing 173 rushing yards per game.

It will be interesting what the layoffs have done to both teams, especially Powell, Friday marking 28 days since their last game.

The winner gets the upper hand in the district, while the loser will need a bus ride more than likely come November 13.

FLEMING-HARRISON COUNTY OFF

Fleming County was supposed to return to action Friday against Harrison County after having last week’s contest with Lewis County canceled due to COVID concerns, but the matchup with the Thorobreds is off as well, sidelining the Panthers for the second straight week.

They’ll hope to get a final regular season game in next week at Shelby Valley, having to reschedule from originally playing Bath County.

Fleming County is 3-2 with a three-game winning streak, having clinched the No. 1 seed in district play with a 41-0 win over Pendleton County on October 16, the last time they were able to strap on the pads.

BRACKEN OUT AGAIN

Bracken County has had a game canceled for the third straight week, their contest with Newport canceled due to COVID concerns.

The Polar Bears haven’t played since October 9, a 34-6 loss to Bishop Brossart as they sit at 1-3 on the season.

They’re scheduled to host Nicholas County next Thursday in the regular season finale in what will be their first and only home game of the season.

Pending their result with the Bluejackets next week, the Polar Bears will then most likely have to head to Brossart again for the first round of the playoffs, while Nicholas County will host Paris in the other Class 1A, 5th District matchup.

LEWIS COUNTY GAME MOVES TO FAIRVIEW

Initially slated to play in Vanceburg, Lewis County will travel to Fairview to take on the Eagles Friday night.

Lewis County went in the “red” on the COVID map on Thursday, but that’s unconfirmed if that’s the reason for the move.

The Lions enter at 0-6 and eliminated from postseason play. They’ll hope to snap a 16-game losing streak, taking on a 1-5 Fairview team.