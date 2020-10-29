Throwback Thursday

October 29, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Thsi throwback gives us Timmy Myrick and Shawn Myrick, who were members of 1992-94 10th region Mason County championship teams. They combined for 3,427 points in their Mason County career. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

