Sports on TV

Coming into Wednesday’s 10th Region semifinal, St. Patrick knew it had its work cut out against Campbell County’s front line of attack.

With superior size and 44 kills later, it was on full display as Campbell ended the Lady Saints record-setting season, 3-0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-16) at The Shamrock.

“Our front line has played well all year. We had some other girls step up, up the middle, right side. We’ve been switching things up all year, a lot of different lineups. Everybody is stepping into their role and I think they’re doing well, playing as a team and that’s all I can ask for,” Camels coach Kennedy Berkley said.

Campbell was on attack from the get-go while St. Patrick couldn’t snag much momentum in the straight set loss.

The Camels racked up 13 kills in the first set as they ran away with it 25-9.

“We haven’t seen anything like this all year. Not even close. Brossart had one girl that killed us, Campbell has three, at least. It was coming at us at every direction and not only were they hard kills, most of them were in holes where nobody is going to get them,” Lady Saints coach Chuck Hamilton said.

The Lady Saints were able to muster up more of a fight in the second set, a 7-2 run getting them within 21-17 and forcing a Campbell timeout.

“That was one big plus for us. Angie brought it up that we made them call timeout and that’s at least something. We couldn’t make any more runs after that, but had them a little worried I think. They knew coming in they just have too many weapons for us,” Hamilton said.

But out of the break, Campbell scored the next four points to take a 2-0 lead.

St. Patrick continued to battle in the final set, staying within five throughout the majority of the set, but at 19-14, the Camels closed out with six of the next eight points to set up a scene they’re all too familiar with…facing Scott in the 10th Region championship.

The Scott-Campbell matchup marks the seventh time in the last nine years they’ll play for the right to be one of the final 16 teams in the state.

“The Scott-Campbell County rivalry has been going on since I was playing. It’s just exciting. I think with the girls too, obviously we weren’t as happy with last week (district championship loss), but it is what it is. It happens. We’re ready for some redemption with Scott,” Berkley said.

Thursday’s championship matchup will begin at 6:30 p.m. with St. Patrick hosting. The two have split the prior six matchups in the region final.

The loss ends a St. Patrick season that featured their most wins in a season in program history, their first district championship, first regional tournament win and their first All “A” regional championship appearance.

“I’m really proud of them. This group, they’ve accomplished things nobody around this place ever thought would happen. Angie and I suffered through some lean years, first three years I think we were 14-54 and that’s enough to say the heck with coaching. We could see what was coming and they’ve come through and we’re looking to set some big goals for next season,” Hamilton said.

The promising part in all of that is they’ll have their whole team back next year with no seniors on the roster.

In the match, the Camels were led by Olivia Crowl with 15 kills, Emma Manser with nine, Bailey Beiting six and Rylee McKinney and Sarah Matlock with five apiece. Campbell had six aces, Crowl with a team-high two.

St. Patrick had 10 kills, Merecedes Hedgecock accounting for half with five. Makenna Roush followed with two while Caroline McKay, Mandi Gilbert and Scarlette Cardenas had one apiece. The Lady Saints had four aces, Mandi Gilbert with two, Caroline McKay and Faith Comer with one apiece.

Jaclyn Stewart and Caroline McKay were named to the All-Tournament team for the Lady Saints.

CAMPBELL COUNTY DEF. ST. PATRICK, 3-0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-16)

Match Stats

Kills: Campbell 44 (Crowl 15), St. Pat 10 (Hedgecock 5)

Aces: Campbell 6 (Crowl 2), St. Pat 4 (Gilbert 2)

Blocks: Campbell 3, St. Pat 1

Errors: Campbell 16, St. Pat 13

Service Errors: Campbell 11, St. Pat 9

Records: Campbell County 10-11, St. Patrick 20-3