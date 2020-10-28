Maysville High hired the ex-University of Kentucky quarterback, Turner Gregg in the fall of 1928 to guide the Bulldogs basketball team.

Coach Gregg only stayed at the school on the corner of Limestone and Second Street for a short time. His connection to UK football and Alabama is quite interesting. Turner Gregg was a sophomore quarterback for the Cats in 1922 and he became the first UK signal caller to beat the Crimson Tide by the score of 6-0.

It took 75 years later for the ‘Cats to beat the Tide in 1997 by the score of 40-34 in OT. Yes, Turner Gregg was in attendance at Commonwealth for the victory and he received the game ball and Coach Gregg was 97 years old, but he finally watched the ‘Cats beat the Tide. He passed away the following year at the age of 98. He also played baseball with Jim Thorpe and Charles Lindbergh was one of his friends.

Another ironic twist to this is that when Turner Gregg left MHS, they hired a Crimson Tide football star, Walter Hovater to lead the Bulldog basketball team.

The answer to last week’s trivia was that Rick Massie played football for Bourbon County and later for the Denver Broncos. The first to answer were Rodney Tolle, Peggy Frame along with Tom Posey and Greg Himes.

This week’s question pertains to round ball.

I am a native of Covington, Ky and I won 2 NCAA basketball titles and an NBA championship and also an ABA championship.

Who am I?

Contact: rpbailey@maysvilleky.net

This week’s picks: (Last week 14-6, 78-27 YTD, 74%)

Clemson over Boston College: Clemson didn’t play well last week and still rolled.

Notre Dame over Georgia Tech: The Irish slipped in the polls, but they win this one 12.

Minnesota over Maryland: The Gophers got hammered last week, this week they will be the hammer.

Ohio State over Penn State: The Buckeyes roll over their biggest obstacle as they win by 10.

BYU over WKU: The Toppers will have big time trouble in this game.

Cincinnati over Memphis: The Bearcats made a believer out of me after they drilled SMU.

Oklahoma over Texas Tech: The Sooners still don’t look good, but I pick them in this one.

Iowa State over Kansas: Coach Les Miles of the Jayhawks has his work cut out for him.

LSU over Auburn: I pick the Tigers wearing Purple and Gold.

Florida over Missouri: The Gators have been battling COVID-19, but I still pick them barely.

Marshall over FIU: The Herd to my amazement gets it done every season.

Michigan over Michigan State: Two big time rivals trending in different directions.

Alabama over Mississippi State: The Tide lost their superstar for the season, next man up.

Texas A&M over Arkansas: The Hogs have been the surprise of the SEC, but I take the Aggies by six.

Georgia over Kentucky: The Cats will play better this week, but not enough to beat the Dogs.

Louisville over Virginia Tech: My upset pick of the week, as I take the Cards by two.

Indiana over Rutgers: Both are coming off big upsets, but I take the visiting Hoosiers.

Wake Forest over Syracuse: It has been a long season for the Orange.

Duke over Charlotte: Maybe the Blue Devils can showcase their offense in this game.